West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for April 16; Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The results of the West Bengal weekly Lottery ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar’ is going to be out today, April 16 at 4 pm. The participants can check the results on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad- www.lotterysambadresult.in

West Bengal Lottery Sambad is one of the most popular weekly lotteries, attracting thousands of people each week with its enticing cash awards. With a single lottery priced at Rs 6, even the underprivileged people get a chance to win life-changing amounts.

The first prize for this Saturday’s Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar is Rs 50 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery would receive Rs 9,000, while the third prize winner of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will get Rs 500. Moreover, a prize of Rs 250 is available for the 4th position.

Here’s How to check:

Step 1: The winning list will be posted on the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official website, which can be accessed on: www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: The homepage of the Lottery Sambad website will include links to the results of many weekly lucky draws. Click on the link that says “Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result."

Step 3: The website will take you to a new page with a list of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery winning ticket numbers.

Step 4: When you get the winning list, check to see if your lottery ticket number is on it.

Participants who win any of the prizes must go to the West Bengal Lottery office to submit their Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket. It is important to make sure that the condition of your ticket is good since a damaged ticket might not be considered. Your identification proof will also be requested by lottery offices as part of the necessary verification process. So, you must carry valid identity documents such as an Adhaar or a Pan Card.

