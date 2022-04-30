West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for April 30 at 4 PM; Check Details

The weekend will surely sweep the ticket holders of Dear Bangasree Damodar of April 30 off their feet, as the West Bengal Lottery Department is going to declare the winners of the lucky draw at 4 PM today. This Saturday might bring some big smiles on the faces of a few lucky participants of today’s lottery because the lottery department has kept a range of some exciting prize money which will surely send you into a frenzy. All you need to do is buy yourself a lucky ticket for just Rs 6 from any state authorised lottery ticket selling shop.

You must hurry if you wish to be a millionaire. Yes, that’s true because clinching the first position in this Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar will earn you Rs. 50 lakh. Coming on the second and third positions will give you an opportunity to make easy money worth Rs. 9000 and Rs. 500. Whereas Rs. 250 and Rs. 150 will be given to people who come forth and fifth. So hurry up, what are you waiting for? Grab that lucky ticket now, but remember if you couldn’t make it to the winning list then do not lose hope as there is also a consolation prize of Rs. 1000.

Check your results of Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar by following these steps:

Step 1: Click on the official website link of West Bengal’s Lottery Sambad i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Opening the link will show you a red hyperlink that says ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar Result April 30, 2022’, click it.

Step 3: The red hyperlink will redirect you to a new page that will exhibit the winner’s list of Dear Bangasree Damodar of April 30

Step 4: The last step is to match your ticket number with the list.

You can claim your prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office but within 30 days, as after that tickets will be considered invalid and the prize can’t be claimed. After the verification process and tax deduction, you will get your money in your account.

