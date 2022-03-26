West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for March 26 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The winners of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw Dear Bangasree Damodar will be announced on Saturday afternoon. As one of the most popular weekly lotteries, Lottery Sambad continues to attract thousands of hopeful participants who wish to win exciting money prizes. Results of March 26, Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will be shared on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM today.

Each lottery ticket sold by the West Bengal Lottery Sambad is priced at Rs 6 and can be bought by interested participants from any state-authorised lottery shop across West Bengal. The top prize money for Saturday’s Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar is Rs 50 lakh. The second prize winner of Saturday’s lucky draw will win Rs 9,000 while the third prize winner of Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 500. The third runner-up to the weekly lucky draw will receive Rs 250.

Follow the given steps to check the winning tickets of today’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw:

Step 1: The winning list will be featured on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery which can be visited by following this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the Lottery Sambad website will feature links to several weekly lucky draw results. Follow the hyperlink reading “Lottery Sambad Result 26-03-2022 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result."

Step 3: The website will redirect you to a new web page featuring the list of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery winning ticket numbers.

Step 4: Once you are presented the winning list, check if your Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket number is mentioned on it.

Winners of today’s weekly lucky draw will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery office along with their Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket and a valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Lottery offices would also seek your identification documents for the mandatory verification process.

