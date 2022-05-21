West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for May 21 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department will announce the winners of Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar today. The lottery department conducts a number of weekly lotteries, which gives the locals a chance to take home a handsome amount. Winners of the Saturday lucky draw will be rolled out on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad - www.lotterysambadresult.in. You can visit the site to check the results of today’s lottery by 4 PM.

The lottery ticket price for Dear Bangasree Damodar costs Rs 6 only. And if you are interested in being a part of Saturday’s lottery, you can buy the lottery tickets from any state-authorised shop.

Here’s how to check Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winners list?

Step 1: Click on the link or open the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery. www.lotterysambadresult.in .

Step 2: On the website, tap on “Lottery Sambad Result 21-05-2022 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result."

Step 3: As soon as you tap on the link, the webpage with the lucky ticket numbers, who have won a place in Saturday’s lottery, will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Look up for your lottery ticket number and if it is on the list, you win.

Prize money for Dear Bangasree Damodar

The state lottery department offers a whooping sum of money, Rs. 50 lakh to one participant, who bags the first position. The second position holder/s will get a chance to take home Rs. 9,000, while the third prize winner/s will win Rs. 500. The consolation prize of today’s WB lottery Dear Bangasree Damodar is Rs. 1,000.

How to claim the prize money?

If you have secures a spot on the winning list, visit the West Bengal Lottery Department office within 30 days of the results announcement to claim the prize. Don’t forget to carry a valid ID card along with the winning ticket. Make sure the ticket is not damaged in any way, or else the prize money will not be given out.

