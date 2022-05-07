West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for May 7 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: Get ready to end your week with some exciting news, as the ticket holders of Dear Bangasree Damodar will get an opportunity from the West Bengal lottery department to win enthralling prize money, this Saturday. The state lottery department is geared up to roll out the winner’s list of Dear Bangasree Damodar on May 7 at 4 PM. And therefore you need to rush to the state authorised lottery ticket selling shop to fetch your lucky tickets, so that you can make easy money by the end of this week.

The opportunity to be a millionaire comes only in Rs 6, as this is how much the ticket of Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will cost you. Moreover, if you have bought your lucky ticket, and grabbed the first position in the winning list, then you are taking home Rs 50 lakh.

While clinching the second position will make you earn Rs 9000, the third position will award you with Rs 500. Rs 250 and Rs 120 will be given to people who come fourth and fifth. If you are unable to make it to the winning list of Dear Bangasree Damodar this Saturday, then do not lose hope, as you still have the chance to grab the consolation prize of Rs 1000.

If you are willing to know the results of Saturday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar of May 7, then you must follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the official link of the West Bengal Lottery Department on any browser of your choice, or simply click on www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: You will witness a red hyperlink that will display “Dear Bangasree Damodar result of May 7", click it.

Step 3: Now you will be taken to a new page that will display the winning list of Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar of May 7.

Step 4: Just match your tickets and claim your prize money.

To claim your prize money you must visit the state’s lottery Office within 30 days of result declaration, as after that the tickets will be considered invalid. After the verification process and tax deduction, the authorities will credit the amount to your accounts.

