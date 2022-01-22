West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be announcing the result of Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw winners for January 22. The winning list of today’s lucky draw will be revealed on the official website of State Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadonline.com at 4pm. If you happen to be one of the ticket-holders of Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery, then you stand a chance of winning one of the many monetary prizes. Check out this list of prize money that the Dear Bangasree Damodar winner can take home this Saturday.

The top prize of Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw is Rs 50 lakh which is followed by the second prize worth Rs 9,000. The third prize winner of Saturday’s lucky draw takes home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner receives Rs 250, followed by fifth prize of Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Advertisement

Here is how you can check the results:

>Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad at 4pm by following this link: lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Homepage of the lottery Sambad website appears with options to view winners of its myriad lucky draws. Click on the hyperlink reading “Lottery Sambad Result 22.01.2022 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result."

>Step 3: You will be redirected to a fresh page where Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw winning tickets are on display.

>Step 4: Search for the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket number that may match with yours to check if you have won or not

Advertisement

Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket-holders who find their numbers matching with any of the winning numbers appearing on the results are eligible to claim the prize money. For this, they would have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result declaration that is from January 22.

Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery winners will also have to submit their ticket at the concerned department and complete the verification process by producing their official identification documents. Following the verification process, the prize money will be given to the winners after tax deduction as per the state government rules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.