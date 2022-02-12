West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for February 12 at 4 PM; Check Details

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: This weekend may turn out to be the harbinger of some exciting news for the participants of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s weekly lucky draw. On Saturday, the West Bengal Lottery Sambad department will be organising the much-awaited Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw. Ticket-holders of Dear Bangasree Damodar should brace themselves as today could be the day when you will get to know if you have won the prize money.

Results of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will be updated on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm on February 12.

Advertisement

Today’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky winners will be winning a range of exciting money prizes.

The first prize for Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw is Rs 50 lakh followed by the second prize of Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will receive Rs 500 while the fourth prize winner will be taking home Rs 250. The fifth prize of Dear Bangasree Damodar is worth Rs 120 while the consolation prize of Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw is worth Rs 1,000.

You can check Saturday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar results by following the given steps:

>Step 1: The winning list of February 12, Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will be revealed on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will display a hyperlink reading, “4 pm result."

>Step 3: Click on the 4 pm result tab and you will be redirected to a new web page that will feature the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets.

>Step 4: Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket holders can tally their ticket number and see if they have won any prize.

Advertisement

Winners of Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lucky draw will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of the result declaration. The Lottery Sambad department will run a thorough verification process and credit the prize money to the winners after mandatory tax deductions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.