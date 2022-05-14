West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results for May 14 at 4 PM; Check Details

The West Bengal Lottery Department will soon send the ticket holders of Dear Bangasree Damodar in frenzy, as on May 14 at 4 PM, you will get a chance to take home some exciting prize money. This Saturday might bring big smiles to some faces, as the authorities will be rolling out the winners’ list of the lucky draw, who can claim the prize money. To be able to bag those exciting prize money all you need is to buy the ticket of Dear Bangasree Damodar on Saturday from any authorised lottery ticket selling shop, and you only have to pay Rs. 6.

You should keep your eyes on the first position, as Rs. 50 lakh will be given to a person who tops the winners’ list. Claiming the second stance will let you earn Rs. 9000. While Rs. 500 will be given to the one who comes third, fourth and fifth winners of Dear Bangasree Damodar will get Rs. 250 and Rs. 150. Do not lose hope as there is also a consolation prize worth Rs. 1000 in Saturday’s lucky draw.

Follow these simple steps, to know the results of May 14 i.e. Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar

Step 1: Firstly, open the official website of the West Bengal Lotter Sambad on any browser of your choice. If unable to find it, simply click here www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: If you have clicked the link by now, you can see a red hyperlink in front of you that will display ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar Result May 14, 2022’, click it.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page, once you click that red hyperlink. And after doing it you will see the page exhibiting you the winner’s list of Dear Bangasree Damodar of May 14.

Step 4: Now all you have to do is to match your ticket number with the list.

If you have made it to the winner’s list, then you can claim the winning amount within 30 days from the West Bengal Gazette office. Also, it is important to note that after 30 days are over your tickets will be considered invalid and prize money can’t be claimed. The authorities will credit the amount after the verification process and tax deduction.

