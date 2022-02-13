West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery for February 13 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: If you are a ticket-holder of Sunday’s West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw, you have come to the right place to know the process of checking out the winning list. West Bengal Lottery Sambad will be conducting the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw for February 13 and will reveal the list of winning lottery tickets for at 4 pm. Those who have bought tickets for today’s lucky draw can check the results on the official website of the Sambad Lottery Department at: www.lotterysambadonline.com.

The West Bengal lottery Sambad department organises weekly lucky draws where participants stand a chance of winning exciting money prizes. The first prize winner of Sunday’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw will receive Rs 50 lakh. The first runner up of Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 9,000, while the third prize winner will take home Rs 500. The fourth prize winner of Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw will receive Rs 250, followed by the fifth prize winner taking home Rs 120. The consolation prize winner of Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw wins Rs 1,000.

>Step-by-step guide to check lucky numbers:

>Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery Sambad following this link: www.lotterysambadonline.in

>Step 2: The homepage will feature a tab reading, “4 pm result" under “Today’s result" section.

>Step 3: Click on the hyperlink to be redirected to a new web page featuring winners of February 13 Dear Bangasree Ichamati lucky draw.

To claim the prize money, winners of Sunday’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will have to visit the nearest West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. Dear Bangasree Ichamati winners must note that they are required to submit their winning ticket along with their official identification document to the concerned department within 30 days from the date of result declaration i.e. February 13. The prize money will be credited after successful verification and tax deduction if applicable.

