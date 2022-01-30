West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results for January 30 at 4 PM; Here's How To Check

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: The Dear Bangasree Ichamati will be conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department on Sunday. The lucky draw is highly awaited by lottery ticket buyers who try their luck in anticipation of exciting monetary prizes. Two independent judges supervise the lotteries every day of the week.

Held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the lottery system followed is a traditional - offline and paper-based method. Daily, weekly and annual lotteries are organised by the lottery department of the state. The Dear Bangasree Ichamati results will be uploaded in a pdf format on the official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in by 4 PM. Lottery participants can also check the results in local newspapers, published across the state.

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Prize structure

>First prize: Rs 50 lakh

>Second prize: Rs 9,000

>Third prize: Rs 500

>Fourth prize: Rs 250

>Fifth prize: Rs 120

>Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

>West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Procedure to view results:

>Step 1: Visit the official Sambad Lottery website to view the result. Alternatively, type in search box: www.lotterysambadresult.in

>Step 2: Look for a link that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 30.01.2022 Dear Bangasree Ichamati’ 4.00 pm result and click

>Step 3: Your screen will flash the winning numbers in a list

>Step 4: Match the numbers published with your winning lottery ticket

To claim the prize money, visit the West Bengal Gazette office. The officials of the department will check your winning ticket along with valid identity proof to confirm authenticity. The process of claiming should be completed within 30 days following the result. Once the verification is done by the authorities, you may receive the winning sum after tax deduction only.

West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

>Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

>Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

>Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

>Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

>Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

>Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

>Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

