West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Torsha Result for April 12 at 4 PM, Check Details Here

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The state of West Bengal is all set to announce the winners of Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Torsha today at 4 pm. Lucky winners can take home some really exciting prize money. The ones who have bought the ticket for the April 12 lucky draw Dear Bangasree Torsha can check the results of today’s lottery at the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm.

The tickets for the lottery game are easily available at the state-authorised lottery shops. To attract a larger group of people, the lottery department has kept the price of lottery tickets uniform and cheap. A single ticket costs Rs. 6 only.

If you have participated in Tuesday’s lottery game, you can check the winning ticket numbers of Dear Bangasree Torsha by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Open West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Now, a webpage with multiple lottery links will open. Click on the link that reads “Lottery Sambad Result 12-04-2022 Dear Bangasree Torsha 4 pm result."

Step 3: Further, a webpage with the list of winning lottery numbers will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check for your lottery number and if it is there, you won.

Winning Amount of Dear Bangasree Torsha

Few lucky winners of Tuesday’s Dear Bangasree Torsha lucky draw take home exciting prize money which is different for different winners. In case your ticket number is on the list, then you can win these prizes.

First Prize - Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize - Rs 9,000

Third Prize – Rs 500

Consolation Prize - Rs 1,000

Claim your prize within 30 days

If someone has won the prize money, then they have to claim their winning amount within 30 days of the result announcement. To claim the prize, winners have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Department office with their lottery tickets and a valid id card. You can show them at the concerned office and then, collect your prize money.

