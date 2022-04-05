West Bengal Lottery Result 2022: Dear Bangasree Torsha Results for April 5; Here's How to Check

Tuesday might turn out to be a lucky day for those who bought the ticket for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery. The West Bengal lottery sambad department will be holding the lucky draw for April 5 lottery prize. Results of the much-awaited weekly lucky draw will be out at 4 pm. Ticket-holders of Dear Bangasree Torsha lucky draw can check the results, available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

The tickets of West Bengal lottery sambad can be bought from authorised ticket counters for just Rs 6 across the state. Those who have bought the ticket for Tuesday’s Dear Bangasree Torsha have a chance of winning the top prize of Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prize winners of today’s Dear Bangasree Torsha lucky draw will receive Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 from the state lottery department. The fourth prize winner for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw will take home Rs 250 while the fifth prize winner will get Rs 120. The consolation prize winner of Dear Bangasree Torsha lucky draw will receive Rs 1,000.

Here is how you can check the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw results to see if your ticket number is one of the prize-winning numbers.

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad by following the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The state lottery website will feature links to several weekly lucky draw results. Dear Bangasree Torsha participants will have to click on the 4 PM Result tab that will redirect them to a new web page.

Step 3: The new web page will show the list of Dear Bangasree Torsha lottery-winning tickets.

Step 4: Ticket-holders can check if their Dear Bangasree Torsha ticket number matches with any of the given numbers on the winning list.

If your Dear Bangasree Torsha ticket number is mentioned in the winning list for April 5 lucky draw, then you must claim the prize within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The winners should visit the West Bengal Gazette office, along with their ticket and a valid identification proof for mandatory verification.

