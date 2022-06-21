West Bengal Lottery Results 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Winning Numbers for June 21 at 4 PM; Check Details

The winning numbers of ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ lucky draw will be announced by the West Bengal lottery Sambad today at 4 pm. Participants of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery can check the results at the official website, https://lotterysambadonline.com/, once available.

The WB lottery department is calling out the residents of the state to take advantage of this great opportunity and earn huge amounts. The ticket holder to secure the first prize in Wednesday’s lottery will receive Rs 50 lakh, while the one who wins the second prize gets to take home Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prize winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery will each receive Rs 500 and Rs 250. A cash prize worth Rs 120 will be awarded to the fifth prize winner. In addition, a lucky contestant will be getting a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

How to check the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak results for June 22? Find out the steps here:

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal lottery department, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to, “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak 4 pm result."

Step 3: Now, you will be redirected to a webpage that carries the winning numbers of today’s lucky draw.

Step 4: See if your ticket numbers are mentioned on the winning list or not.

If there’s a match found, visit the State Gazette office and surrender your ticket within 30 days. Ensure to reach the office within the time limit of 30 days else, you won’t be able to make a claim. The condition of your ticket must remain good because a damaged one might not get approved.

All the winners should remember to carry an identification card for the necessary verification process. After this verification process is completed and tax deductions (if applicable) have been made, your winnings will be credited to your account.

