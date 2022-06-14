West Bengal Lottery Results 2022: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Winning Numbers for June 14 at 4 PM; Check Details

WEST BENGAL LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The West Bengal Lottery Department will be announcing the winning numbers for Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw for June 14, at 4 pm. The ticket bearers of Tuesday’s lucky draw will be able to check the winning list on the West Bengal lottery Sambad’s website, https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result.

The locals of the state have the opportunity to win a significant amount of money for just a Rs 6 ticket. Once a ticket is purchased then there’s nothing else that has to be done until the results are out. In Tuesday’s West Bengal lottery, the first prize winner will be taking home Rs 50 lakh. Those who will grab the second spot on the winning list will be receiving Rs worth 9,000. Meanwhile, winners of third, fourth, and fifth places will each receive Rs 500, Rs 250, and Rs 120. In addition to these prizes, there is a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 as well.

Following are the steps to check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw results:

Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Lottery’s official website- https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/.

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a link titled, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 14.6.2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha.’

Step 3: When you click on it, you will be redirected to a webpage carrying the results of Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lucky draw.

Step 4: Now see if the numbers on your purchased ticket are matching those on the winning list or not.

In case you find a match, then you need to submit the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office. The time limit to submit the winning ticket starts from the day of the results announcement. Tickets are not considered valid after 30 days. Also, remember to carry identification documents like an Aadhaar or PAN card since it will be required for a necessary verification process. Following the verification process, the amount of money you have won will be credited to your account.

