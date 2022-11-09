West Bengal: Meritorious Student 'Honoured' As Village Names New Road After Him

Written by Surajit Dey

Dosh Darga, a remote village in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri has named an upcoming three-kilometer road after a meritorious student, who studied from the village school and completed a PhD.

Vice President of Zilla Parishad Dulal Debnath on Monday laid the foundation of the road, and in a “surprise" announcement named the road as Haidar Ali Road, after the student.

“I feel very honoured to have a road named after myself," said Haidar Ali who “never expected" that the administration would take this step for him.

“I want to help the needy students of this village for their education. I was not from a high-class family so I understand the pain of poverty," Ali added.

The road was named after Haidar, Debnath said as he was a son of a poor farmer who studied from the village school and became successful. Everyone is hoping that the road work will be completed as soon as possible, he added.

Despite the hardships and his background, Ali and his family prioritized his education. He started at the Ghoshpara Primary School and went on to do his PhD in Chemistry from Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Jadavpur University in 2019. His high schooling was from Belakoba Mudipara High School.

Ali’s father was overjoyed and said his son has fulfilled his wish. “I brought up my son through a lot of hardships. I wanted him to touch the zenith. My son’s wish is to help needy students of our village. For that, as a father, I am ready to help in every way," he said.

For the past many years, the people of remote areas have been suffering due to underdeveloped roads.

