West Bengal: Missing for 3 Days, TMC Leader's Body Found in Well

After the body was found, locals blocked a highway demanding an investigation into Baraik's death. However, police managed to clear the blockade by promising stern action against those involved

PTI

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 00:06 IST

Jalpaiguri, India

The body of Jagatpal Baraik, a TMC panchayat member, was found in a well in Nageshwari tea estate in Matelli police station area. (File photo: PTI)
The body of a local TMC leader was on Sunday found in a well in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, three days after he went missing, police said.

The body of Jagatpal Baraik, a TMC panchayat member, was found in a well in Nageshwari tea estate in Matelli police station area, they said.

He went missing on Thursday after attending a wedding in the area, they added.

Police said they are investigating the case, and have already arrested two persons and detained three others.

All angles are being looked into, they said, refusing to share more details.

first published: February 27, 2023, 00:06 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 00:06 IST
