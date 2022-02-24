West Bengal Municipal Election: Rickshaw Puller’s Unique Campaign for Wife in Contai

In the small town of Contai in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, a husband’s dedication for his wife, who is contesting as a Left Front candidate in the Municipality election, is drawing everybody’s attention. Sheikh Shamsuddin, a rickshaw puller, is going out of his way to campaign for his wife, who is contesting from Ward number 3 of Contai Municipality.

Carrying his wife Minnahar Bibi in his rickshaw and with his catchy songs, Shamsuddin is trying his best to grab the attention of the voters during his campaign. Shamsuddin and Minnahar Bibi are not accompanied by a large group of supporters, flags or banners. They also don’t have loudspeakers or vehicles with them like other candidates. Their campaigning is simple and only consists of a rickshaw. While other candidates are campaigning with grand processions, Minnahar Bibi’s campaign has become talk of the town because of the simplicity.

Shamshuddin’s only way of appealing the voters is his songs. The couple daily prepares the list of voters, notes down their addresses and visits them at their homes. In this door to door campaign their only support is the cycle rickshaw that Shamsuddin pedals.

Minnahar Bibi is contesting the election for the first time. The Left Front has fielded Minnahar Bibi, as Shamshuddin has been a longtime supporter of the left-wing workers’ organisation CITU. In return, Minnahar Bibi was offered a seat reserved only for women. They are receiving the support of some left front workers.

As part of the campaign for the municipal elections, many streets of the Contai have been flooded with flags, posters and banners. This time, there is a direct fight between the Trinamool Congress and BJP in most wards of the Municipality while a few independent candidates also may emerge as strong contenders. This time the Left Front has fielded candidates in 20 wards of the Municipality.

The elections for the 108 municipalities across 20 districts of the state will be held on February 27.

