West Bengal Plans Mega Celebration Rally on September 1st as UNESCO Puts Durga Pujo on Heritage List

The West Bengal government has big plans for this year’s Durga Pujo. On September 1st, UNESCO representatives will be felicitated by the government in Kolkata at a mega rally planned by the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will participate in the rally which will start from Jorasanko and will end at Red Road in Kolkata. Bengali culture will be showcased in this rally, as per sources. The Information and Cultural Affairs Department has issued guidelines for the rally.

Banerjee said “we all will felicitate UNESCO representatives, Durga Pujo is now heritage, we will celebrate it in every way and all of you will come in this rally. The world will see colours of Bengal."

All districts have been directed to come out with colourful rallies and have been given 17 point guidelines. As per the guidelines, no black umbrella or black colour should be used and everyone must try to make the rally colourful.

“Lakhir bhandar" which is one of the most important programs of the state government (where women are provided money every month), will also be projected in this rally. 500 Women who are getting this benefit will participate in the rally. Moreover, women from self-help groups will also take part in this rally .

The guidelines state that school children will also take part in the rally. As this rally will highlight the cultural heritage so students too will give their thanks to UNESCO.

Huge business transactions take place through Durga Pujo and it has international market in terms of the tourism industry, so on September 1st, West Bengal has planned the rally in a big way to attract more international visitors.

A special theme song has been prepared for the rally and guests of consulates too will be present. Starting September 1st until the Durga Pujo carnival, the main moto of the West Bengal government is to project the Durga Pujo festival internationally.

