West Bengal Police Arrest TMC Worker For Beating Tribal Teacher in Malda

A day after tribal leaders of West Bengal’s Malda blocked the National Highway demanding the arrest of a Trinamool Congress worker for allegedly beating a teacher, police arrested the accused on Monday.

According to West Bengal Police, one Paritosh Chowdhury, a ward co-ordinator of ward three of Engrejbazar Municipality, has been arrested for beating a school teacher, Sudip Tudu, after accusing him of stealing a cycle.

A senior police officer stationed at Malda district police headquarters said, “The aggrieved tribal teacher was returning home on October 18, when Chowdhury stopped him near his house and accused him of stealing a cycle and started beating him."

“The teacher in his complaint had also mentioned that Chowdhury was regularly beating and accusing him of stealing items from the locality. Tudu in his complaint has also mentioned that he repeatedly told Chowdhury that he was a school teacher and yet the ward councillor continued beating him," added the officer.

The police officer added that soon after Tudu filed a complaint against the ward councillor, an FIR was registered against Chowdhury under various non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Various tribal groups of Malda also approached the local and the district police seeking immediate arrest of Chowdhury. Tribal leaders had threatened to call bandh if the accused was not arrested at the earliest.

The senior officer further added that soon after they had received a complaint a special team was formed to arrest the ward coordinator. “He was arrested from Malda Town railway station on Monday morning. He was produced before the court later in the day," added the officer.

Malda Police has taken Chowdhury in police custody for three days for questioning, added the police officer.

According to reports, Chowdhury, during questioning, told the police that he sought forgiveness from Tudu after he realised that he was beating the wrong person.

