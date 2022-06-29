West Bengal: Preparations in Full Swing Ahead of Murshidabad Rath Yatra

Khargram is a remote block of Murshidabad district and the biggest festival in this Khargram’s Gayeshpur is rath yatra. The villagers are in a frenzy around this 200-year-old rath yatra and it is on Friday 1 July this year. Residents of the area will join the rath yatra festival after a gap of two years due to the Covid situation.

In addition to the Jagannath temple in Puri, in many places of Odisha, the rath yatra festival is celebrated and the last-minute preparations are now in full swing. The festival will last for ten days. And many people will join this festival.

Pandal’s work is also in full swing for the festival. A temple was also built a few years ago centering on this rath yatra. The wooden chariot was also rebuilt two decades ago.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.