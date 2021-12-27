West Bengal Prepares for Gangasagar Mela Amid Covid Fear, CM Mamata Banerjee to Attend

Heard about Kumbh Mela, the biggest fair celebration in India. Gangasagar Mela is just next to it. Celebrated during mid-January amidst icy cold weather, Gangasagar Mela attracts thousands of pilgrims from all over the world. The grand celebration of Gangasagar Mela happens every year during Makar Sankranti when the pilgrims take a dip into the holy water of Ganga at dawn to worship Lord Surya (the Sun). The grand carnival takes place at the Sagar’s Island situated on the end of the Ganges delta at the Bay of Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee is going to Gangasagar on Tuesday afternoon to check the preparations for the Mela. She has plans to visit Kapil Muni’s ashram also.

Mamata Banerjee has a three-day programme on December 28, 29 and 30 in Gangasagar. The Chief Minister will also hold an administrative meeting while visiting Sagar Island, Mamata said this in the assembly on Monday. The State government is paying special attention to how the infection can be prevented in Covid times. Besides, the administration has a vigilant eye so that there is no problem for the pilgrims to attend the fair. The administration is taking several steps for the Gangasagar fair due to Omicron concern. Covid test centre to ambulance facilities will be available there.

The district administration said in a statement that 13 hospitals with 1,910 beds, five isolation wards, four safe homes with 235 beds and covid hospitals with 500 beds have been set up at the fair premises. Each hospital will have 25 ambulances for Covid patients.

In addition, there will be three water ambulances and one air ambulance to be ready. If a patient becomes seriously ill, there will be a green corridor system. There are 92 beds for children. Special beds are also being arranged for children at Kakdwip and Rudranagar hospitals. However, the administration has not yet given permission to bathe in the sea. Emphasis is being placed on ‘e-bath’. Of course, not only e-bath, but this time bathing is also available through the drone. In other words, arrangements are being made to sprinkle seawater on the pilgrims through drones.

Last time e-baths attracted the attention of the pilgrims. This time, one step further, the district administration is planning to make arrangements to ‘purify’ the pilgrims by sprinkling water in the air through drones instead of bathing.

The globally acclaimed spiritual and cultural event of the nation takes place every year in January when thousands of pilgrims from all over the world come down to seek righteousness at Sagar Island’s southern tip in West Bengal.

