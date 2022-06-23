West Bengal Witnesses Record Sale of Beer in Summer of 2022

West Bengal witnessed a beer crisis in the month of May whereby complaints were made by buyers that beer of more than one brand was not available. Not only that but in some shops, signboards saying ‘no beer’ were also seen hanging. At that time, the officials of the excise department had estimated that record beer will be sold in the state and as predicted, the state made record earnings by selling beer records during the hot summer months.

There are now about 4,500 beer shops across the state. According to the excise department, a certain number of beers had to be supplied to these off-shops across the state due to the beer crisis in the summer. The West Bengal state excise department had generated a huge amount of revenue in the state in the last financial year. However, the excise department earned the most by selling local liquor.

The excise officials think that this year’s beer sales may surpass the previous record. However, the beer supply has become normal since the end of May this season. All in all, beer brought a huge amount of money to the excise department in the government treasury in the state.

