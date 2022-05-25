West Bengal’s Mail Privilege: Postman to Collect Parcels From Your Doorstep

Soon, the postman will come at your doorstep to pick up the mail you need to send as a registered letter, speed post or parcel.

The West Bengal Postal Circle has developed a doorstep booking app to help customers get a door-to-door service.

The app, which will work in both offline and on online mode, will be connected to the official website of West Bengal Circle.

After each booking, a PDF receipt with all the details will be generated for printing/transferring through digital media. The details in this receipt will enable the postman in the Mobile Parcel Booking Vans to collect articles from the premises.

J Charukesi, Chief Postmaster General, West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, launched this application at Yogayog Bhawan.

She said, “This will benefit a lot of people. We have to move with time and here the postman will be at your doorstep to book your parcel. This will help consumers. We will start with Kolkata and take it to other parts."

‘KNOW YOUR POSTMAN’

By June, the postal department plans to come up with another app, ‘Know Your Postman’. Through this app, a consumer can book parcel and track the postman.

Currently, there 250 post offices in Kolkata. The service has started in Kolkata, but the postal department plans to include other areas too.

The app will help a consumer reach a mobile parcel van and track a postman in the area.

Sources say taking into account the need generated during lockdown, the post office started eight-nine parcel vans.

“People used to come and give their parcel, but they did not get a receipt. Now, this app will give them instant receipt," he said.

The app has been developed in-house.

