Western Railway Takes Inspiration from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' to Spread Awareness About COVID 19

Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ emerged as the most successful film of 2021 and has created a new record as the highest-grossing film of India. Last week it created yet another record, this time on the Internet. The film has garnered over one billion views for the songs across four languages, including Hindi. Riding on the success of the movie, Western Railway (WR) on Friday shared a post on its Twitter handle regarding Covid-19 pandemic. Through the post WR urged passengers to keep following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Sharing the post, WR wrote: “Our fight against #COVID19 is still on! Western Railway requests passengers to keep following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Always wear a mask

Wash/sanitize hands regularly

Maintain social distancing

Get fully vaccinated."

The post is accompanied by Allu Arjun photo with mask with text “Corona… Mai Jhukega Nahi" (Corona, I won’t bow down). It has already been retweeted nearly 900 times with around 3,000 likes.

Recently Australian cricketer David Warner shared a dance video wherein he is dancing to Allu Arjun’s hook steps in the Srivalli song. Impressed with the video, even Allu Arjun commented with few smiling, thumbs up and fire emojis.

Western Railway is already in the forefront in adopting state-of-the-art technologies, latest medical procedures of treatment and creating a robust infrastructure for the treatment of patients. In the wake of recent situation of new COVID-19 Variant of Concern (VoC) – Omicron, it has taken concrete steps with pro-active approach to ensure proper arrangements at the railway hospitals for providing the best possible treatment and care to the COVID affected patients in the Railway Hospitals of WR.

Earlier this month, Western Railway Protection Force (RFP) launched a Covid-19 awareness campaign in Mumbai with an aim to sensitise passengers on the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

