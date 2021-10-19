Western Railway Building First High-tech Control Room in Mumbai, Launch Soon

Western Railway has developed a high tech control room to ensure better and safe operation of trains in Mumbai. The control room will help establish better coordination between various departments of the railways to deal with any emergency immediately.

The Unified Command and Control room will bring all the operations of trains under one roof. It will prevent train accidents and criminal mishaps. The construction work of this hi-tech control room, situated in the Mumbai Division of Western Railway, is on the verge of completion. The control room may be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnav by the end of this month.

The newly developed system will not only assist the operation of trains safely and smoothly but also inform the security agencies in case of an emergency. The Disaster Management, Police, Fire Brigade, Coast Guard will be informed immediately to ensure the safety of the passengers.

While informing about the new development of the Western Railway, CPRO Sumit Thakur said, “This would be the first control room in the railways. Our purpose is to bring all the departments of train operations under one roof. After the control room is started, coordination will be established which will be helpful in the operation of trains in a better and safer manner."

According to reports, the railway administration has decided to put under surveillance a total of 30 stations falling under Western Railway. The live surveillance of CCTV cameras will be visible on two different screens. The same has been done to monitor each station by the RPF personnel.

A dashboard has been prepared for the coordination between all the departments associated with railways. A separate third screen has been installed in the control room which will be used by a professional to control the operation of the trains, power, security, etc.

The fourth screen in the same control room will be used only for the operation of local trains in Mumbai. The person monitoring this screen will continuously receive information regarding the arrivals and departures of every local train at each station

According to sources, the Indian Railways is planning a similar control room in the rest of the zones as well.

