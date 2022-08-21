Shocking lynching claims made by Ex-BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja has triggered a massive row prompting police action by Alwar cops. The former MLA for Ramgarh Vidhan Sabha constituency of Rajasthan was caught on camera admitting that his supporters “lynched five people" for cow smuggling.

The Ex-BJP MLA was caught on camera saying, “We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone." Along with the chilling admission, Gyan Dev Ahuja was further heard calling for more lynchings and even suggesting that people had a ‘free hand to kill’. “I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail," the MLA is seen saying in the video, referring to the Pehlu Khan and Rakbar Khan lynching cases.

The SHO of Govindgarh police station, Shiv Shankar, told PTI that a case was registered by police on the basis of the video which surfaced after he visited the family of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini, who was lynched by Mev Muslim community members on suspicion of tractor theft, on Friday last. Saini later died during treatment at Jaipur’s state-run SMS Hospital on Monday.

The BJP leader was making the comment while interrupting a speaker, who was urging a group of people to launch an agitation against the lynching of Saini. Police said an FIR was registered under section IPC 153-A for promoting hatred and enmity on the grounds of religion.

The video of the BJP Leader was soon shared widely on Twitter with several leaders slamming the shocking remarks. TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared the video and slammed the BJP leader.

Congress leader Alka Lamba also shared the video and said, “The first thing is - Has this BJP rioter or killer not been arrested yet? Second big thing – we must wait and watch to see who comes forward to bail him out?"

