What if We Take the Jab Without Covid Test on Flu-Like Symptoms? Here's What Experts Say

As more and more people are getting flu-like symptoms and the government is pushing for third dose vaccination, there is a dilemma over getting jabbed immediately after recovering from illness.

Many people who have been developing flu-like symptoms do not get tested for Covid-19 despite having the virus symptoms. The government guidelines also rule that Covid-19 patients shouldn’t get vaccinated before three months of recovery from the virus.

However, officials of ICMR’s national Covid task force have said that symptomatic patients without lab-confirmed Covid-19 are now allowed to get a vaccine jab after full recovery.

But, testing positive would mean deferring the jab by three months as the original rules remain unchanged.

The rule is applicable to all the beneficiaries of the vaccine including those taking the third dose and those in the 15-17 age group. The relaxation comes at a time when the patients are recovering from flu-like symptoms and not taken a Covid test, a report in Times of India said.

“The US Centers for Disease Control recommends Covid vaccination after recovery from flu-like illness. Chances of reinfection with Covid are extremely low in the first three months; hence the norm for deferring the shot by three months," infectious diseases expert Dr Sanjay Pujari, a member of the ICMR task force reportedly said.

This also helps in the judicious use of vaccines as the low chance of reinfection is low in the initial months and the jabs can be administered to priority groups. If the Covid is not lab proven, then a person can take the Covid shot after full recovery from illness and follow the immunisation schedule.

The latest set of guidelines has also removed compulsory testing of asymptomatic close contacts of patients. Sanjay Pujari also said that people with symptoms who haven’t undergone a Covid test should get the jabs after they have fully recovered.

The rule also applies to those who contract Covid before getting their first, second or precaution dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Covid task force head Dr Sanjay Oak also said that those who tested Covid positive should get vaccinated after three months. However, those who haven’t got tested despite symptoms should wait for a week or two after recovering to get vaccinated.

