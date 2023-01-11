What is DpBOSS? Check Winning Numbers for January 11 Satta Matka Games

DPBOSS RESULT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11: DpBOSS.net is a one-stop shop for people looking for results of various lotteries, top guesses on winning numbers, as well as tips for making the right bet. The website offers results of Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and more.

Currently, dpboss.net is one of the most favoured sites that publish Satta Matka result daily. Check the winning numbers for January 11 here.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 11:

Golden Ank: 0-5-2-7

SRIDEVI MORNING: 569-0

KARNATAKA DAY: 110-2

MILAN MORNING: Result Soon

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 11:

KALYAN MORNING: 366-51-128

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

TIME BAZAR MORNING: 269-77-377

11:10 AM 12:10 PM

MADHURI: 680-46-169

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

MAIN KALYAN: 100-15-230

12:05 PM 01:35 PM

SUPER DAY: 337-30-280

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

MAMA BHANJA: 137-13-120

02:45 PM 04:45 PM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

KALYAN: 247-35-230

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN DAY: 330-64-130

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

SUPER MATKA: 560-17-269

05:00 PM 07:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 459-87-359

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 124-79-144

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 177-58-468

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

MAIN BAZAR: 139-31-146

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: —

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

In the past couple of years, online betting games have seen a popularity boost. While gambling is illegal in India, games such as Satta Matka that operate through websites are allowed. There are several Apps on Playstore that allow users to play the game, and try their luck. Played by more than thousands of people, the contest revolves around guessing a four-digit number combination to win a prize going up to Rs 1 crore.

Not only does dpBOSS website provide results every day, they also guess winning numbers. Although such guesses may not be accurate most times, people prefer betting on them sometimes since they have been arrived at after some research. Users can also access Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Charts on the website to analyse the old Satta results before playing.

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Final Ank for the day is the guessing number presented on dpBOSS. DpBOSS Fix is the pair of guessing numbers by the site so that user can predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka. DpBOSS Fix Patti or DpBOSS Fix Jodi is the pair of guessed numbers which has the high chance of featuring in the Satta Matka. You can get these fix jodi or fix patti by visiting the DpBOSS.net. Kalyan Result is the Kalyan Satta Result which is published thrice a day on daily wages on saconindia.org. Kalyan jodi chart shows the number of pairs that have won in the past few days.

DpBOSS Kalyan Result Today

Kalyan Result is one of the most popular game which is published everyday. DpBOSS releases various Kalyan results from 11 AM till 1 AM.

KALYAN MORNING: 11:00 AM 12:02 PM MAIN KALYAN: 12:05 PM 01:35 PM SUPER KALYAN DAY: 03:00 PM 05:00 PM KALYAN: 03:55 PM 05:55 PM KALYAN DAY: 04:05 PM 06:05 PM SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 08:30 PM 10:30 PM KALYAN NIGHT: 09:25 PM 11:30 PM KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 11:00 PM 01:00 AM

Kalyan jodi chart shows the number of pairs as the name suggest “Jodi". This helps users to guess the right number in Kalyan Game. One must be go through these Kalyan Jodi Chart in order to Win More in Kalyan Jodi. Participants ahouls also keep track of Kalyan Panel Chart before participating in a game. This will help them understand the game better and take the right decision.

Read all the Latest India News here