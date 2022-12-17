What is DpBOSS? Check Out Satta Matka Result for December 17

DpBOSS RESULT SATURDAY, 17 DECEMBER, 2022: DpBOSS Dot Net is currently one of the most popular site that publishes Satta Matka result daily. The site also provides user with guessing numbers for lucky draw that sometime help people in winning crores. It is one stop website for Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and more. Check guessing numbers for December 17 below:
GUESSING NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 17:
Golden Ank: 2-7-0-5
MILAN MORNING: 466-62-480
Result Time: 10:15 AM 11:15 AM
SRIDEVI:199-93-779
11:35 AM 12:35 PM
KALYAN MORNING: 456-59-289
11:00 AM 12:02 PM
SRIDEVI MORNING: 459-80-578
09:30 AM 10:30 AM
MADHURI: 110-22-147
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
KUBER MORNING: 669-19-126
10:45 AM 11:45 AM
PADMAVATI: 567-81-560
11:30 AM 12:30 PM
KARNATAKA DAY: 368-75-348
10:00 AM 11:00 AM
MAHARANI DAY: 680-45-500
12:15 PM 02:15 PM
TIME BAZAR MORNING: 378-80-127
11:10 AM 12:10 PM
MAIN MORNING: 440-82-390
12:30 PM 01:30 PM
TIME BAZAR: 380-19-126
01:00 PM 02:00 PM
TARA MUMBAI DAY: 120-38-477
01:30 PM 03:00 PM
SUPER BAZAR: 134-80-190
04:30 PM 06:30 PM
SUPER DAY: 458-76-268
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
TIME BAZAR DAY: 590-41-245
02:00 PM 04:00 PM
MILAN DAY: 700-71-100
03:00 PM 05:00 PM
MAIN BAZAR DAY: 150-66-457
03:35 PM 05:35 PM
MAMA BHANJA: 358-62-110
02:45 PM 04:45 PM
KALYAN: 258-58-125
03:45 PM 05:45 PM
SRIDEVI NIGHT: 578-08-189
07:00 PM 08:00 PM
MADHURI NIGHT: 236-19-379
06:45 PM 07:45 PM
NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 115-78-189
08:35 PM 10:35 PM
TARA MUMBAI NIGHT: 455-44-789
08:30 PM 10:30 PM
MILAN NIGHT: 159-56-899
09:00 PM 11:00 PM
RAJDHANI NIGHT: 255-27-115
09:25 PM 11:35 PM
MAIN RATAN: 370-0
09:55 PM 12:05 AM
MAIN BAZAR: 400-44-112
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
PUNA BAZAR: 224-82-200
01:05 PM 03:05 PM
MAHARANI NIGHT: 678-19-289
06:15 PM 08:15 PM
BOMBAY DAY: 289-98-350
02:30 PM 04:30 PM
DHANSHREE: 899-67-250
11:20 AM 12:20 PM
ROYAL MEENAKSHI: 770-46-457
12:00 PM 01:00 PM
KALYAN NIGHT: 358-67-449
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
SHUBHANK: 167-46-457
01:25 PM 02:25 PM
MUMBAI MORNING: 690-53-238
01:30 PM 02:30 PM
GUJRAT: 239-42-679
12:00 PM 01:30 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 126-96-330
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
RAJLAXMI: 127-03-238
11:05 AM 12:05 PM
RAJDHANI: 450-98-134
12:30 PM 02:30 PM
MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568
09:35 PM 12:07 AM
MAIN KALYAN: 120-38-468
12:05 PM 01:35 PM
BALAJI: 490-33-580
01:45 PM 02:45 PM
MILAN BAZAR: 349-69-126
03:45 PM 05:45 PM
RATAN KHATRI: 148-37-458
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
SUPREME DAY: 138-20-488
03:35 PM 05:35 PM
SUPREME NIGHT: 440-85-357
08:45 PM 10:45 PM
GUJRAT NIGHT: 240-60-145
08:30 PM 10:00 PM
CHENNAI MORNING: 224-88-567
11:30 AM 12:30 PM
CHENNAI DAY: 113-50-578
01:30 PM 03:00 PM
CHENNAI NIGHT: 177-58-459
08:50 PM 10:30 PM
GOA DAY: 380-13-238
01:50 PM 03:50 PM
GOA NIGHT: 566-70-190
08:50 PM 10:50 PM
RAJDHANI BAZAR: 249-53-490
03:00 PM 05:00 PM
MUMBAI MAIL: 250-78-459
12:45 PM 02:45 PM
DELHI BAZAR: 567-81-290
01:20 PM 02:40 PM
SUPER RATAN MORNING: 678-10-677
11:35 AM 12:35 PM
SUPER RATAN DAY: 170-82-499
01:25 PM 02:25 PM
SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 380-11-560
08:25 PM 10:25 PM
MAHARASHTRA: 138-22-200
02:45 PM 05:10 PM
WORLI: 577-94-158
08:30 PM 10:30 PM
WORLI MUMBAI DAY: 350-83-120
01:30 PM 02:30 PM
KALYAN BAZAR: 177-54-220
09:45 PM 12:01 AM
WORLI MUMBAI: 127-03-580
09:00 PM 11:00 PM
MUMBAI DAY: 500-56-150
11:45 AM 01:45 PM
MUMBAI NIGHT: 166-39-379
09:00 PM 11:00 PM
NEW MAMABHANJA DAY: 467-75-357
03:00 PM 05:00 PM
NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 247-35-500
07:00 PM 09:00 PM
TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN] : 380-14-789
08:35 PM 10:35 PM
RATAN DAY: 100-15-780
02:30 PM 04:30 PM
RATAN NIGHT: 190-09-180
08:30 PM 10:30 PM
COUNTRY BAZAR: 700-71-290
01:20 PM 02:20 PM
WORLI DAY: 238-38-125
01:40 PM 02:40 PM
CENTRAL BOMBAY: 259-68-440
03:00 PM 04:00 PM
SUPER MATKA: 590-40-118
05:00 PM 07:00 PM
KALYAN DAY: 170-85-113
04:05 PM 06:05 PM
Online games has gained popularity in the last few years. Today in the digital world, satta games is played mostly online through several websites. The game has it’s origin before Indian Independence. Not only this, there are many Apps on Playstore that one can use to play the game. Those who prefer to play offline game can do so by visiting the shop near them to place the bet and check results.
Although gambling is illegal in India since the British government introduced the Public Gambling Act in 1867, online Satta Matka is legal. Many people participate in it to try their luck. Some lotteries and horse racing games are also legal in India. Played between more than one people, the game involves guessing numbers to win the prize, including Rs 1 crore.
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
DpBOSS.NET is a website that provides user all satta matka games results online daily. Here you can also look for guessing numbers before playing the game. The guessing numbers may not be correct every time, still one can try their luck as it is displayed on the website based on extensive research.
DpBOSS.NET is currently one of the most popular site that provides results on a regular intervals. Some of the games of the matka online site includes, Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online.
Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart is available on the site so that users can analyze the old Satta results before playing.
WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?
Final Ank for today is the guessing number by the site for the benefit of the user. One can check final ank daily by clicking on saconindia.org daily.
What is DpBOSS Fix Today?
DpBOSS Fix is the jodi or pair of guessing number by DpBOSS so that user can predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka.
What is DPBOSS Fix Jodi?
DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix patti is the guessed pairs of number which has the high probability of getting in Satta Matka. You can get these fix jodi or fix patti by visiting the DpBOSS.net.
DpBOSS Kalyan Result Today
Kalyan Result is the Kalyan Satta Result which is published thrice a day on daily wages on saconindia.org. DpBOSS releases the Kalyan results at 11:15 AM- 1:15 and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.
- Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM
- Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM
As the name suggest, Kalyan jodi chart shows the number of pairs everyday that helps users to guess the right number in Kalyan Game. One must be go through these Kalyan Jodi Chart in order to Win More in Kalyan Jodi. Participants ahouls also keep track of Kalyan Panel Chart before participating in a game. This will help them understand the game better and take the right decision.
