What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 14

DPBOSS RESULT SATURDAY, JANUARY 14: DpBOSS Dot Net is a website that provides daily Satta Matka results. The popular website also assists users in guessing numbers for lucky draws that sometimes help them win a huge cash prize. DpBOSS Dot Net is a one-stop location for games like Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and more. Check lucky numbers for January 13 and January 14 below:
GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 14:
Golden Ank: 1-6-2-7
KALYAN: 179-72-246
Result at 03:55 PM 05:55 PM
KARNATAKA DAY: 469-92-589
10:00 AM 11:00 AM
KALYAN MORNING: 590-44-167
11:00 AM 12:02 PM
MADHURI: 169-66-150
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
SUPER DAY: 122-54-680
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
MAIN BAZAR: 490-31-380
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
KALYAN NIGHT: 690-51-678
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 240-65-690
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568
09:35 PM 12:07 AM
RATAN KHATRI: 789-42-570
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279
03:00 PM 05:00 PM
SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120
08:30 PM 10:30 PM
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 134-86-330
11:00 PM 01:00 AM
WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 13:
Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6
KALYAN NIGHT: 690-51-678
KALYAN: 179-72-246
KARNATAKA DAY: 469-9
KALYAN MORNING: 590-44-167
KALYAN DAY: 330-64-130
SRIDEVI NIGHT: 590-42-110
BABY NIGHT: 227-10-479
SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 478.96.457
MUMBAI NIGHT: 137-10-550
KALYAN MORNING: 590-44-167
SUPER DAY: 122-54-680
MAIN KALYAN: 223-73-120
SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279
SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120
MAIN BAZAR: 490-3
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 240-6
RATAN KHATRI: 789-4
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 134-8
Satta games are mostly played online through several websites that are easily available on Play Store. The offline version of this game is also available. Those who wish to play can visit their nearby shops that engage in lottery games and place the bet there.
Even though gambling is illegal in India, online Satta Matka, horse racing and a few other lottery games are legal. This particular game requires more than one participant. All you need to do is guess a number to win the prize, which also includes Rs. 1 crore.
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
DpBOSS.NET is a website that provides Satta Matka game results. Before playing the game, you can also look for guessing numbers here. Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online are some of the games available on this online site.
The site also has Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart for users to carefully analyze previous Satta results before playing.
WHAT IS DpBOSS FIX TODAY?
DpBOSS Fix is a jodi or pair of guessing numbers that users can check to play Satta Matka.
WHAT IS DpBOSS FIX JODI?
DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the guessed pair of numbers that have a high chance of appearing in Satta Matka. You can visit DpBOSS.net to obtain these fix Jodi or fix patti.
DpBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY
DpBOSS publishes Kalyan results between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.
- Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM
- Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM
The Kalyan Jodi chart displays the number of pairs to help users guess the right number in the Kalyan game. To increase their chances of winning, one must go through these Kalyan Jodi Charts before playing a game. This will assist them to understand the game better and make the correct decision.
