What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 14

DPBOSS RESULT SATURDAY, JANUARY 14: DpBOSS Dot Net is a website that provides daily Satta Matka results. The popular website also assists users in guessing numbers for lucky draws that sometimes help them win a huge cash prize. DpBOSS Dot Net is a one-stop location for games like Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and more. Check lucky numbers for January 13 and January 14 below:

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 14:

Golden Ank: 1-6-2-7

KALYAN: 179-72-246

Result at 03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KARNATAKA DAY: 469-92-589

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 590-44-167

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 169-66-150

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 122-54-680

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

MAIN BAZAR: 490-31-380

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

KALYAN NIGHT: 690-51-678

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 240-65-690

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 789-42-570

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 134-86-330

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 13:

Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6

KALYAN NIGHT: 690-51-678

KALYAN: 179-72-246

KARNATAKA DAY: 469-9

KALYAN DAY: 330-64-130

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 590-42-110

BABY NIGHT: 227-10-479

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 478.96.457

MUMBAI NIGHT: 137-10-550

SUPER DAY: 122-54-680

MAIN KALYAN: 223-73-120

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

MAIN BAZAR: 490-3

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 240-6

RATAN KHATRI: 789-4

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 134-8

Satta games are mostly played online through several websites that are easily available on Play Store. The offline version of this game is also available. Those who wish to play can visit their nearby shops that engage in lottery games and place the bet there.

Even though gambling is illegal in India, online Satta Matka, horse racing and a few other lottery games are legal. This particular game requires more than one participant. All you need to do is guess a number to win the prize, which also includes Rs. 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBOSS.NET is a website that provides Satta Matka game results. Before playing the game, you can also look for guessing numbers here. Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online are some of the games available on this online site.

The site also has Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart for users to carefully analyze previous Satta results before playing.

WHAT IS DpBOSS FIX TODAY?

DpBOSS Fix is a jodi or pair of guessing numbers that users can check to play Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DpBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the guessed pair of numbers that have a high chance of appearing in Satta Matka. You can visit DpBOSS.net to obtain these fix Jodi or fix patti.

DpBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

DpBOSS publishes Kalyan results between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.

Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

The Kalyan Jodi chart displays the number of pairs to help users guess the right number in the Kalyan game. To increase their chances of winning, one must go through these Kalyan Jodi Charts before playing a game. This will assist them to understand the game better and make the correct decision.

