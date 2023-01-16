What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 16

DpBOSS RESULT MONDAY, JANUARY 16, 2023: For those seeking the outcomes of numerous lotteries, the best predictions for the winning numbers, and advice on how to place the ideal wager, DpBOSS.net serves as a one-stop solution. Results for Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and other results are available on the website. You can also look for guessing numbers here before starting the game. The numbers, which are not necessarily correct all the time, are displayed on the website as the result of extensive research. So, it is no harm to give it a try.

Currently, Dpboss.net is one of the most favoured sites that publish Satta Matka result daily. Check the winning numbers for January 16 here.

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 16:

Golden Ank: 1-6-4-9

KARNATAKA DAY: 225-96-448 (Guessing Numbers)

Result at 10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 467-71-146

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 669-17-467

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 479-04-158

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

TIME BAZAR MORNING: 145-01-489

11:10 AM 12:10 PM

MADHURI: 112-43-157

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

MAIN KALYAN: 223-73-120

12:05 PM 01:35 PM

SUPER DAY: 135-90-136

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

KALYAN: 247-33-670

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN DAY: 330-64-130

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 690-51-678

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 260-89-126

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 490-31-380

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 235-07-368

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 357-52-138

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

In India, online betting games have seen a boom. Gambling is illegal in India, however, online games like Satta Matka are allowed to be operated via specific websites. There are several Apps on Playstore that allow users to play the game, and try their luck. Played by more than thousands of people, the contest revolves around guessing a four-digit number combination to win a prize going up to Rs 1 crore.

Not only does the DpBOSS website provide results every day, but it also helps people in guessing winning numbers. Although such guesses may not be accurate most times, people prefer betting on them since they have been shared after some research.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

It is currently one of the most popular sites for getting betting results on a regular basis. Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online are some of the games available on the site. The site has Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart so that users can analyze previous Satta results before playing.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

DpBOSS Fix is a jodi or pair of guessing numbers created by DpBOSS to allow users to predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the guessed pair of numbers that have a high chance of appearing in Satta Matka. You can visit DpBOSS.net to obtain these fix Jodi or fix patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

The Kalyan Result is the Kalyan Satta Result, which is published on saconindia.org three times a day on daily basis. DpBOSS publishes Kalyan results between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.

Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

As the name suggests, the Kalyan Jodi chart displays the number of pairs. This assists users in determining the correct number in the Kalyan Game. One must go through these Kalyan Jodi charts in order to win more in Kalyan Jodi. Before playing a game, participants should keep track of the Kalyan Panel Chart. This will assist them to understand the game better and take the right decision.

