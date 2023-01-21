What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 21

DpBOSS RESULTS SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023: DpBOSS Dot Net is back with today’s Satta Matka results. The website serves as a one-stop shop for those looking for information on the outcomes of various lotteries, the best predictions for the winning numbers, and suggestions for making the best bets. On the website, the user can view the results for Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and other results. Check lucky numbers for January 20 and January 21 below:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 21

Advertisement

Golden Ank: 0-5-1-6

SRIDEVI MORNING: Result Soon

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 21

KARNATAKA DAY: 340-79-126

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 345-27-160

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 468-89-450

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 459-86-367

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

SUPER DAY: 470-16-259

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

KALYAN: 360-96-790

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN DAY: 330-64-130

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 458-78-134

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 188-74-789

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR

800-84-257

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI

457-68-134

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT

110-28-233

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 20:

Golden Ank: 3-8-1-6

KALYAN: 360-96-790

KALYAN NIGHT: 458-78-134

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 110-2

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 179-75-339

KUBER: 166-37-160

MILAN NIGHT: 336-2

GOA NIGHT: 390-26-600

Advertisement

WORLI MUMBAI: 178-65-159

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 339-5

SUPREME NIGHT: 800-86-123

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 499-27-269

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 238-32-480

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 170-8

CHENNAI NIGHT: 568-9

Advertisement

WORLI: 260-81-399

Lottery play is purely a game of chance and guesswork. Users can find lucky draw guessing numbers on this website that could win them huge cash. The guessing numbers may not always be correct, but they are displayed on the website after thorough research. Currently, one of the most well-liked websites that posts daily Satta Matka results is Dpboss.net.

Advertisement

In recent years, online games have grown in popularity. The majority of Satta games are played online on various websites and applications that are easily accessible on Play Store. You can also play Satta Matka offline. You can go to a store in your neighbourhood that offers lottery games and place your wager there.

Despite the fact that gambling is prohibited in India, some lottery games, including Satta Matka are still legal. More than one player is needed for this particular game. You can win cash prizes of a whopping amount of Rs. 1 crore, by simply guessing a number.

Advertisement

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

For all of your daily Satta Matka game results, visit DpBOSS.NET. The game relies heavily on chance and pre-game number guessing. You can check the results that are posted on this website and try your luck. A few online Matka games are also available on the website, including Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.

Before starting the game, users can also review the analysis of the prior Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart results.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

DpBOSS Fix is a jodi or pair of guessing numbers created by DpBOSS to allow users to predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the guessed pair of numbers that have a high chance of appearing in Satta Matka. You can visit DpBOSS.net to obtain these fix Jodi or fix patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

The Kalyan Satta results are posted on saconindia.org three times a day. Results for Kalyan are announced between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and between 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

To assist players in picking the correct number in the Kalyan game, the Kalyan Jodi Chart lists the number of pairs each day. A participant must read through the Kalyan Jodi Chart to win more Kalyan Jodi in order to choose wisely and increase their chances of winning. Prior to playing the game, it is crucial to keep track of the Kalyan Panel Chart.

Read all the Latest India News here