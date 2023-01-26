DpBOSS RESULTS THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023: DpBOSS.net acts as a one-stop shop for people looking for the results of different lotteries, the finest forecasts for the winning numbers, and guidance on how to put the perfect wager. On this website, you may play a variety of games in one convenient spot, including Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and Matka Result.

ALSO READ: Happy Republic Day 2023: 26 Best Wishes, Images, Messages, Gif, Greetings and Quotes to Share on January 26

Advertisement

Today on the occasion of Republic Day, most of the markets has been declared as holiday.

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 26

Golden Ank: 1-6-4-9

KARNATAKA DAY: 346-3

KALYAN MORNING: Result Soon

KUBER MORNING: Result Soon

DISAWER: 39

RANCHI: 34

INDIA DARBAR: 87

AGRA: 29

BIKANER SUPER: 54

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 25

Golden Ank: 3-8-2-7

KALYAN: 378-80-389

KALYAN NIGHT: 355-39-469

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 134-8

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 255-21-560

KUBER: 222-60-389

MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 366-5

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 777-1

SUPREME NIGHT: 347-49-568

MADHUR NIGHT: 100-10-460

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 158-48-468

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 168-59-117

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 149-49-450

WORLI: 340-73-148

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 137-16-358

MORNING NIGHT: 790-62-390

MAIN RATAN: 258-5

MAIN BAZAR: 367-6

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 479-0

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 289-9

GUJRAT NIGHT: 370-0

NEW BOMBAY: 168-5

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 469-9

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 255-2

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 568-9

BABY NIGHT: 468-8

MINAKSHI NIGHT: 234-9

MUMBAI NIGHT: 166-3

NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 279-8

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 267-50-550

Advertisement

SUPREME DAY: 350-87-278

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 190-01-678

MAHARASHTRA: 799-55-258

NEW MAMABHANJA DAY: 180-96-259

MILAN DAY: 145-09-289

TIME BAZAR DAY: 100-1

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 127-04-789

MILAN BAZAR: 257-4

MILAN DAY: 145-0

PUNA BAZAR: 139-31-560

KALYAN MORNING: 567-80-280

SUPER RATAN DAY: 123-61-137

TARA MUMBAI DAY: 399-1

MAMA BHANJA: 137-1

PUNA BAZAR: 139-3

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 689-3

CHENNAI DAY: 139-38-189

NEW MAMABHANJA DAY: 180-9

MUMBAI MAIL: 566-76-268

TIME BAZAR: 256-33-120

SUPER DAY: 279-89-135

MUMBAI MORNING: 349-6

SHUBHANK: 800-87-467

COUNTRY BAZAR: 670-32-480

MAHARANI DAY: 255-23-238

MADHUR MORNING: 479-03-157

SRIDEVI [ main ]: 123-60-136

DHANSHREE: 250-70-578

DHAN BAZAR DAY: 477-89-180

MINAKSHI MORNING: 447-51-245

MOHINI: 460-09-379

Advertisement

MUMBAI DAY: 260-89-180

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 699-40-190

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 699-40-190

TIRUPATI MORNING: 360-94-455

JAY SHREE DAY: 770-48-224

SRIDEVI: 147-20-145

MADHURI: 488-0

KUBER MORNING: 257-45-456

TIME BAZAR MORNING: 559-9

KARNATAKA DAY: 599-31-678

SRIDEVI MORNING: 167-45-348

MILAN MORNING: 669-19-144

JAY SHREE DAY: 770-4

Advertisement

MOHINI: 460-0

The website not only offers speedy results, but you may look for guessing numbers here before the game begins, which has the potential to win you big sum of money. The guessing numbers are provided on the website after significant research, so anyone can try their luck even though they might not be correct every time.

Advertisement

Dpboss.Net is currently one of the most frequently visited websites for daily Satta Matka results. The following are the January 25 winning numbers:

Due to widespread internet accessibility, the popularity of lottery games has increased. You may easily locate several websites and applications on Playstore that will let you access Satta games. People who want to play the game offline can do so by travelling to a nearby store, putting in a wager, and then seeing the outcomes.

Online Satta Matka horse racing and a few other games are permitted in India, however, lotteries are considered forms of gambling and are therefore prohibited. To win the reward, which includes Rs. 1 crore, the game requires more than one player to estimate a number.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Daily Satta Matka game results are available on DpBOSS.NET. By looking for guessing numbers before the game begins and keeping a watch on the outcomes that are reported on our page, you can try your luck. Online Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka are also available on the internet.

Users can utilize the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to examine prior outcomes before placing a wager.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The lucky number for that day is The Final Ank. The guessing number is available on the internet. The day’s Golden Ank is:

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY

The jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, that players can use to check when playing Satta Matka is DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the anticipated pair of numbers that have a decent possibility of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to get these fix Jodi or fix Patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Before the game starts, a player must maintain track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart. By showing the daily number of pairs, this chart assists users in estimating the number in the Kalyan game. They will be better able to understand the game and decide what to do as a result. Saconindia.org posts the Kalyan Satta results three times a day. The Kalyan results are made public between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

Read all the Latest India News here