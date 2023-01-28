DpBOSS RESULTS SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023: DpBOSS Dot Net is back with today’s Satta Matka results. The website serves as a one-stop shop for those who are looking for lottery results, the best forecasts for the winning numbers, and suggestions on how to place the best bets. The website provides users with access to various results, including those for Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, and Kalyan Matka. It is a game based on luck and speculation. DpBoss.net is currently one of the most popular websites for daily Satta Matka results. Check the lucky numbers for January 27 and January 28 below:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 28

Golden Ank: 3-8-4-9

KUBER MORNING: Result Soon

SRIDEVI MORNING: 122-55-267

KARNATAKA DAY: 334-0

MILAN MORNING: 466-6

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 28

KALYAN MORNING: 459-84-400

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 159-59-199

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 230-55-690

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 279-89-568

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 257-42-480

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

KUBER: 440-89-126

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 580-30-460

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 248-40-668

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 160-77-359

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 133-71-155

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 27

Golden Ank: 0-5-2-7

KALYAN: 279-89-568

KALYAN NIGHT: 257-4

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 133-7

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 167-4

KUBER: 440-8

MILAN NIGHT: 459-80-370

SUPREME NIGHT: 468-82-480

TARA MUMBAI NIGHT: 349-62-129

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 566-78-800

MADHUR NIGHT: 490-36-330

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 170-84-680

WORLI: 468-83-166

CHENNAI NIGHT: 557-77-179

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 156-20-136

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 239-47-557

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 690-51-236

MORNING NIGHT: 689-37-179

Online games have gained in popularity in recent years. The bulk of Satta games is played online on numerous websites and apps that can be found on the Play Store. Satta Matka can also be played offline. You can place your bet at a retailer in your neighbourhood that sells lottery tickets.

Despite the fact that gambling is illegal in India, some lottery games, like Satta Matka are still played in huge numbers. By simply guessing a number, you can win cash rewards worth up to Rs. 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Daily Satta Matka game results are available on DpBOSS.NET. By looking for guessing numbers before the game begins and keeping a watch on the outcomes that are reported on our page, you can try your luck. Online Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka are also available on the internet.

Users can utilize the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to examine prior outcomes before placing a wager.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The lucky number for that day is The Final Ank. The guessing number is available on the internet. The day’s Golden Ank is:

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY

The jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, that players can use to check when playing Satta Matka is DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the anticipated pair of numbers that have a decent possibility of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to get these fix Jodi or fix Patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Before the game starts, a player must maintain track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart. By showing the daily number of pairs, this chart assists users in estimating the number in the Kalyan game. They will be better able to understand the game and decide what to do as a result. Saconindia.org posts the Kalyan Satta results three times a day. The Kalyan results are made public between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

