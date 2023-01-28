DpBOSS RESULTS SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023: DpBOSS Dot Net is back with today’s Satta Matka results. The website serves as a one-stop shop for those who are looking for lottery results, the best forecasts for the winning numbers, and suggestions on how to place the best bets. The website provides users with access to various results, including those for Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, and Kalyan Matka. It is a game based on luck and speculation. DpBoss.net is currently one of the most popular websites for daily Satta Matka results. Check the lucky numbers for January 27 and January 28 below:
WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 28
Golden Ank: 3-8-4-9
KUBER MORNING: Result Soon
SRIDEVI MORNING: 122-55-267
KARNATAKA DAY: 334-0
MILAN MORNING: 466-6
GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 28
KALYAN MORNING: 459-84-400
11:00 AM 12:02 PM
MADHURI: 159-59-199
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
SUPER DAY: 230-55-690
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
KALYAN: 279-89-568
03:55 PM 05:55 PM
SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120
08:30 PM 10:30 PM
KALYAN NIGHT: 257-42-480
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
KUBER: 440-89-126
09:25 PM 11:35 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 580-30-460
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568
09:35 PM 12:07 AM
MAIN BAZAR: 248-40-668
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
RATAN KHATRI: 160-77-359
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 133-71-155
11:00 PM 01:00 AM
WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 27
Golden Ank: 0-5-2-7
KALYAN: 279-89-568
KALYAN NIGHT: 257-4
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 133-7
RAJDHANI NIGHT: 167-4
KUBER: 440-8
MILAN NIGHT: 459-80-370
SUPREME NIGHT: 468-82-480
TARA MUMBAI NIGHT: 349-62-129
NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 566-78-800
MADHUR NIGHT: 490-36-330
TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 170-84-680
WORLI: 468-83-166
CHENNAI NIGHT: 557-77-179
SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 156-20-136
SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 239-47-557
SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 690-51-236
MORNING NIGHT: 689-37-179
Online games have gained in popularity in recent years. The bulk of Satta games is played online on numerous websites and apps that can be found on the Play Store. Satta Matka can also be played offline. You can place your bet at a retailer in your neighbourhood that sells lottery tickets.
Despite the fact that gambling is illegal in India, some lottery games, like Satta Matka are still played in huge numbers. By simply guessing a number, you can win cash rewards worth up to Rs. 1 crore.
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
Daily Satta Matka game results are available on DpBOSS.NET. By looking for guessing numbers before the game begins and keeping a watch on the outcomes that are reported on our page, you can try your luck. Online Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka are also available on the internet.
Users can utilize the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to examine prior outcomes before placing a wager.
WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?
The lucky number for that day is The Final Ank. The guessing number is available on the internet. The day’s Golden Ank is:
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY
The jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, that players can use to check when playing Satta Matka is DpBoss Fix.
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?
DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the anticipated pair of numbers that have a decent possibility of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to get these fix Jodi or fix Patti.
DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY
Before the game starts, a player must maintain track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart. By showing the daily number of pairs, this chart assists users in estimating the number in the Kalyan game. They will be better able to understand the game and decide what to do as a result. Saconindia.org posts the Kalyan Satta results three times a day. The Kalyan results are made public between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM
- Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM
