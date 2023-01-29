What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Results for January 29

DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, JANUARY 29, 2023: DpBOSS Dot Net is back with today’s Satta Matka results. The website serves as a one-stop shop for those who are looking for lottery results, the best forecasts for the winning numbers, and suggestions on how to place the best bets. The website provides users with access to various results, including those for Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, and Kalyan Matka. It is a game based on luck and speculation. Check the lucky numbers for January 28 and January 29 below:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 29

Golden Ank: To be updated soon

SRIDEVI MORNING: Result at 9:30 am

KARNATAKA DAY: Result at 10 am

MILAN MORNING: Result at 10:15 am

KUBER MORNING: Result at 10:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: Result at 11:00 AM

MADHURI: Result at 11:45 AM

SUPER DAY: Result at 12:40 PM

KALYAN: Result at 03:55 PM and 05:55 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: Result at 08:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: Result at 09:25 PM

KUBER: Result at 09:25 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: Result at 09:30 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: Result at 09:35 PM

MAIN BAZAR: Result at 09:40 PM

RATAN KHATRI: Result at 10:00 PM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: Result at 11:00 PM

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 28

Golden Ank: 3-8-4-9

KALYAN: 137-15-230

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 123-69-144

RATAN KHATRI: 570-26-349

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 160-71-470

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 156-20-280

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 118-0

MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 468-81-489

MILAN NIGHT: 114-69-117

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 147-25-690

WORLI MUMBAI: 149-46-169

SUPREME NIGHT: 138-22-570

MADHUR NIGHT: 190-03-148

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 778-20-488

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 258-53-779

CHENNAI NIGHT: 356-40-145

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 289-90-479

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 568-98-260

WORLI: 235-04-167

MORNING NIGHT: 377-71-344

GUJRAT NIGHT: 399-14-167

Online games have gained in popularity in recent years. The bulk of Satta games is played online on numerous websites and apps that can be found on the Play Store. Satta Matka can also be played offline. You can place your bet at a retailer in your neighbourhood that sells lottery tickets.

DpBoss.net is currently one of the most popular websites for daily Satta Matka results. Despite the fact that gambling is illegal in India, some lottery games, like Satta Matka are still played in huge numbers. By simply guessing a number, you can win cash rewards worth up to Rs. 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Daily Satta Matka game results are available on DpBOSS.NET. By looking for guessing numbers before the game begins and keeping a watch on the outcomes that are reported on our page, you can try your luck. Online Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka are also available on the internet.

Users can utilize the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to examine prior outcomes before placing a wager.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The lucky number for that day is The Final Ank. The guessing number is available on the internet. The day’s Golden Ank is:

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY

The jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, that players can use to check when playing Satta Matka is DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the anticipated pair of numbers that have a decent possibility of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to get these fix Jodi or fix Patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Before the game starts, a player must maintain track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart. By showing the daily number of pairs, this chart assists users in estimating the number in the Kalyan game. They will be better able to understand the game and decide what to do as a result. Saconindia.org posts the Kalyan Satta results three times a day. The Kalyan results are made public between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

