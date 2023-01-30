DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2023: DpBOSS.net provides daily Satta Matka results, a game based on chance and speculation. You can obtain Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and many other services on this website at once. Everything depends on chance and hunches. Based on a considerable study, the website assists in forecasting numbers for lucky drawings.
GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 30
Golden Ank: 1-6-2-7
SRIDEVI MORNING: 156-23-346
Results at 09:30 AM 10:30 AM
KARNATAKA DAY: 160-77-890
10:00 AM 11:00 AM
MILAN MORNING: 556-62-147
10:15 AM 11:15 AM
SUPER DAY: 388-92-570
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
KALYAN: 137-15-230
03:55 PM 05:55 PM
KALYAN NIGHT: 257-42-480
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
KUBER: 440-89-126
09:25 PM 11:35 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 123-69-144
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568
09:35 PM 12:07 AM
RATAN KHATRI: 136-06-240
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
MAIN BAZAR: 248-40-668
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 29
Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 124-7
MAIN MUMBAI RK: 580-31-245
RATAN KHATRI: 136-0
SUPREME NIGHT: 359-75-122
NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 278-74-590
WORLI MUMBAI: 256-34-266
WORLI: 235-04-167
MUMBAI NIGHT: 156-2
NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 189-8
SUPREME DAY: 689-31-335
MAHARANI NIGHT: 179-7
ROSE BAZAR DAY: 345-20-145
MILAN BAZAR: 299-07-250
Online games have gained in popularity in recent years. The bulk of Satta games is played online on numerous websites and apps that can be found on the Play Store. Satta Matka can also be played offline. You can place your bet at a retailer in your neighbourhood that sells lottery tickets.
DpBoss.net is currently one of the most popular websites for daily Satta Matka results. Despite the fact that gambling is illegal in India, some lottery games, like Satta Matka are still played in huge numbers. By simply guessing a number, you can win cash rewards worth up to Rs. 1 crore.
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
Daily Satta Matka game results are available on DpBOSS.NET. By looking for guessing numbers before the game begins and keeping a watch on the outcomes that are reported on our page, you can try your luck. Online Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka are also available on the internet.
Users can utilize the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to examine prior outcomes before placing a wager.
WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?
The lucky number for that day is The Final Ank. The guessing number is available on the internet. The day’s Golden Ank is:
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY
The jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, that players can use to check when playing Satta Matka is DpBoss Fix.
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?
DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the anticipated pair of numbers that have a decent possibility of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to get these fix Jodi or fix Patti.
DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY
Before the game starts, a player must maintain track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart. By showing the daily number of pairs, this chart assists users in estimating the number in the Kalyan game. They will be better able to understand the game and decide what to do as a result. Saconindia.org posts the Kalyan Satta results three times a day. The Kalyan results are made public between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM
- Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM
Read all the Latest India News here