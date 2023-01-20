What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 20

DpBOSS RESULT FRIDAY, JANUARY 20: DpBoss Dot Net is one of the most popular websites for lottery results, expert predictions for winning numbers, and betting advice. Every day, the website posts the Satta Matka results. You can easily access the Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result and other results on the website. Before starting the game, you can look here for guessing numbers. The guessing numbers here are displayed based on extensive research.

Check the winning numbers for January 20 below:

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 20:

Golden Ank: 3-8-1-6

SRIDEVI MORNING: 459-88-378

Result at 09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 249-58-260

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 125-89-126

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 130-40-479

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 570-21-236

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 778-26-123

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

MAIN KALYAN: 223-73-120

12:05 PM 01:35 PM

SUPER DAY: 233-87-115

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 899-69-450

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 600-60-334

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 459-84-149

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 367-60-299

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 236-10-569

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

Online gaming has grown in popularity over the past few years. Satta games are primarily played online through various websites. You can visit PlayStore and download one of the applications used for Satta Games. Those who prefer to play it offline can do so by visiting a nearby shop that engages in Sata Games to place their bet.

Despite the fact that gambling is illegal in India since the Public Gambling Act was passed by the British government in 1867, online Satta Matka is permitted. Satta Matka, horse racing games and a few more are still legal in India. Multiple players compete in the game, which involves guessing numbers in order to win prizes up to Rs 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

For all of your daily Satta Matka game results, visit DpBOSS.NET. The game relies heavily on chance and pre-game number guessing. You can check the results that are posted on this website and try your luck. A few online Matka games are also available on the website, including Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.

Before starting the game, users can also review the analysis of the prior Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart results.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

DpBOSS Fix is a jodi or pair of guessing numbers created by DpBOSS to allow users to predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the guessed pair of numbers that have a high chance of appearing in Satta Matka. You can visit DpBOSS.net to obtain these fix Jodi or fix patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

The Kalyan Satta results are posted on saconindia.org three times a day. Results for Kalyan are announced between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and between 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

To assist players in picking the correct number in the Kalyan game, the Kalyan Jodi Chart lists the number of pairs each day. A participant must read through the Kalyan Jodi Chart to win more Kalyan Jodi in order to choose wisely and increase their chances of winning. Prior to playing the game, it is crucial to keep track of the Kalyan Panel Chart.

