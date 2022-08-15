What Should We Look Like on August 15, 2047? From Red Fort Ramparts, Modi Defines India@100

Laying out the roadmap for the next 25 years with five pledges towards a developed India, giving a clarion call for respecting women, calling for public unacceptability for corruption and nepotism and a focus on Aatmnirbharta — these were the big takeaways from the nearly 83-minute long address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

While no new government scheme or project was announced this Independence Day, Modi focussed on laying out a visionary agenda for the next 25 years with ‘India@100’ in mind. “In this Amrit Kaal, we have to come together and work towards the big goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India)," PM Modi said.

Nari Shakti formed the crux of the PM’s speech. With BJP’s clear focus on women voters and many schemes of the Modi government centred on women over the last eight years, PM Modi said he was extremely pained by disrespect showed towards women in the country and said gender equality is a must. “It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," the PM said.

Modi also termed corruption and nepotism as the biggest problems in the country and asked for hatred amongst people towards the same. He wondered why people held sympathy for those who had been convicted and jailed for corruption and said while some people did not have homes, others did not have enough space to store their ill-gotten wealth. “We are entering a decisive phase in fight against corruption…no high or mighty would not be spared now," the Prime Minister said.

This would be seen politically as a major attack on the likes of the Congress, RJD and the Trinamool Congress with PM asking for public unacceptability of the corrupt. While the Congress top brass has been facing the heat in the National Herald case, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has been convicted in multiple corruption cases and big cash was recently seized from aides of TMC leader Partha Chatterjee.

The PM said Bhai-bhatijavaad (nepotism) and parivarvaad (dynasty) were other big problems, which have expanded from politics to other spheres of life, and were hurting the talent. The BJP has been attacking dynasty politics, especially in the Congress. Modi asked for contempt amidst people against nepotism in all institutions of the country and said dynastic politics should also be rejected for good by people.

PM stressed upon taking pride in the country and its achievements, rejecting the need for validation or foreign certificates and re-emphasised on self-sufficiency as the way ahead.

Spelling out five pledges for the next 25 years, the PM said India should remove any traces of colonial mindset, take pride in our roots, the only goal should be of a developed India, a need for unity amongst countrymen and a sense of duty among the citizens. The PM said the diversity of India was its strength and India was “the mother of democracy" which gives it inherent power to scale newer heights over 25 years.

