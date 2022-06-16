What Would Your Life Be as President of India? News18 Explains the Salary, Residence, Travel of India's 1st Citizen

The presidential elections are afoot. As President Ram Nath Kovind’s term nears its end, the political circle is abuzz with talks and speculations on who the next nominal head of the country’s executive will be. As parties, both ruling and opposition, attempt to build their consensus on candidates, ahead of the keenly-anticipated polls - scheduled for June 18 - we wonder…what would our lives be like as the President of India?

What salary would we fetch, apart from the lofty and cumbersome duties of being the President? Where would we vacation? And firstly, could we ever even be eligible to become the President of India?

As India moves towards a new Presidential term, News18 explains all your curiosities about the life of a President:

Eligibility

First, the eligibility.

According to the Constitution of India, there are some conditions set that one must complete to be eligible for the grand post:

These are:

1) No person shall be eligible for election as President unless he—

(a) is a citizen of India,

(b) has completed the age of thirty-five years, and

(c) is qualified for election as a member of the House of the People (Lok Sabha)

2) A person shall not be eligible for election as President if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said Governments.

So, say you meet all of the above requirements, then your nomination will be valid. It’s a complicated process, the presidential elections, but we have you covered on that too. For a detailed look at how the polls are held, click here.

Now, by a leap of time (and imagination), say you become the President of India. Now, what will your life look like?

What Will Be Your Salary?

First, you will be drawing a salary of approximately Rs 5 lakh/month.

The salary of the Indian President is determined by the law known as the President’s Achievement and Pension Act of 1951. Furthermore, the President of India is the highest-paid government official in the country. In 2018, the President’s salary was increased from Rs. 1,50,000 to Rs. 5,00,000 per month.

According to the Second Schedule of the Indian Constitution, originally, the President of India used to be paid 10,000 rupees (US$100) per month. In 1998, the amount was raised to 50,000 (equivalent to 190,000 or US$2,500 in 2020).

Aside from his monthly salary, the President of India receives several allowances, too.

Where Will You Live?

Only in the largest residence of any head of the state in the world. Your address: Rashtrapati Bhawan, President’s Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110004.

Originally built as the Viceroy of India’s residence, Viceroy’s House, as it was then known, has evolved into today’s Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Completed in 1929, Rashtrapati Bhavan may refer to the 340-room main building that houses the president’s official residence, including reception halls, guest rooms, and offices, also known as the mansion. But it may also refer to the entire 130-hectare (320-acre) Presidential Estate, which includes the presidential gardens, large open spaces, bodyguard and staff residences, stables, other offices, and utilities within its perimeter walls.

“Rashtrapati Bhavan was the creation of architects of exceptional imagination and masterfulness, Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It was Sir Lutyens who conceptualized the H shaped building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330 acre estate," according to the official website dedicated to the Palace.

But the beauty is not just limited to the President and his/her family. Even the public can pay a visit to the estate on selected days. You can also tour the estate online - view its gardens to its museum - on the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website.

You Have the Choice of Two Vacation Retreats

There are two vacation retreats present for the President of India, one in the north and one in the south.

1) The Retreat Building, Mashobra, Shimla

Located on the Mashobra’s hilltop, the President visits The Retreat at least once a year, and the core office moves there during his stay. The Retreat is located in a picturesque setting, thousands of feet higher than the Shimla Ridge Top. The architectural pattern and natural beauty of the location have made The Retreat a popular tourist destination in Shimla.

The structure is entirely made of wood with dajji walls. The building, which was built in 1850, has a plinth area of 10,628 square feet.

2) Bolarum, Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam

The Rashtrapati Nilayam building, located in Bolarum, was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India’s independence and handed over to the President’s Secretariat. This building, which was built in 1860, has a total land area of 90 acres. It is a single-story structure with 11 rooms on the premises. There is also a Dining Hall, a Cinema Hall, a Darbar Hall, a Morning Room, and a Dining Room. The President of India visits Rashtrapati Nilayam at least once a year and conducts official business from there.

How Will You Travel?

While the cars of Indian Presidents get updated according to time and technology, the Home Ministry clearly states that the make, model, and registration numbers of the President of India’s cars are a state secret, and that disclosing such information would jeopardise the first citizen’s security.

Another interesting fact is that these cars lack a licence plate and instead display the national symbol, the Ashoka Pillar.

President Kovind was supposed to get a new car in January 2021, but the pandemic caused a delay, and he only received the new vehicle, a Mercedes Maybach S600 Pullman Guard, before the Independence Day on August 15.

According to a report by Carblog India, The President’s Merc, like the Prime Minister’s armoured Mercedes, can survive:

VR9-level ballistic protection

Handguns shots of upto .44 Calibre

Military Rifle Shots

Bombs

Other Explosives

Gas Attacks

The President’s motorcade includes several other vehicles in addition to his black Mercedes Maybach. The former presidential car, a black Mercedes-Benz armoured limousine that can serve as a backup vehicle, is one of the vehicles in this convoy.

Previous presidents of India have also used Cadillacs, Rolls Royce and more.

Your Security

The President’s Bodyguard (PBG) provides security for India’s President. PBG is not only the most senior but also the oldest unit in the Indian Armed Forces. It is also the world’s only horseback riding military unit. PBG serves as a ceremonial unit during peacetime but can also be deployed during wartime because they are trained paratroopers.

Retirement

After retirement, the President of India is entitled to numerous benefits. Here are a few examples, according to a report by DNA:

A pension of Rs. 1.5 lakh per month (at current rates).

Presidents’ spouses will receive Rs. 30,000 per month in secretarial assistance.

One fully furnished and rent-free bungalow (Type VIII).

Two free landlines as well as a mobile phone

Five personal employees - Annual staff expenses of Rs.60,000

Free train or air travel with a companion.

