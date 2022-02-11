What you Should do to Get Rid of Chapped and Dark Lips

Have you noticed that when the weather changes or it is too bad, your lips are generally the first to suffer? Environmental factors such as pollution and dehydration cause dry, chapped, and pigmented lips. If you have ever wondered why this happens, the reason is that the skin of the lips is the thinnest and most delicate.

Lips that many people overlook need attention and care. So, if you want to have healthy-looking, pink lips, follow the methods listed below.

>Massage of the lips:

Massage may increase blood flow to the lips, making them seem pinker. Individuals can gently massage their lips with food-grade oil, such as coconut oil or ghee, once a day before washing them off. Alternatively, as a moisturising therapy, users can keep that on overnight.

>Sun-blocking

Your lips, such as your skin, can get sunburned. As a result, you must shield your lips from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Before leaving the house, use a lip balm with SPF 30.

>Smoking cessation

The lips, as well as any other areas of the body that come into touch with tobacco, can get blackened as a result of smoking. Nicotine, in any form, lowers blood flow to the skin, which can also darken the lips and hasten skin ageing.

>Moisturising

Lip discolouration can be caused by dry and chapped lips. It is essential to moisturise your lips to maintain and keep them healthy. To nurture your lips, apply an excellent lip balm. Look for substances such as cocoa butter, shea butter, and so on.

>Exfoliating

Our lips are the thinnest layer of skin on our body, and hence, they lose moisture quickly. You must scrub on a routine basis to remove dead skin and maintain your lips healthy if you want to let go of dry and chapped lips.

