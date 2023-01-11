Home » News » India » What's Happening at Airports? 'Pee-gate' Rerun as Man Urinates at Delhi T3's Departure Gate; Accused Held

What's Happening at Airports? 'Pee-gate' Rerun as Man Urinates at Delhi T3's Departure Gate; Accused Held

The accused, Jauhar Ali Khan, was examined at the Safdarjung Hospital and was found to have consumed alcohol, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 14:31 IST

New Delhi, India

A file photo of Delhi's IGI Airport (Photo: Bhaswati Majumder/News18)
A file photo of Delhi's IGI Airport (Photo: Bhaswati Majumder/News18)

A man was arrested for allegedly urinating at a gate of the departure area of Terminal-3 at the IGI Airport in Delhi on Sunday (Jan 8). The accused,  Jauhar Ali Khan, a resident of Bihar, was arrested after the incident took place on Sunday evening but was later released on a bail bond, said cops.

A senior police officer said they received information Sunday around 5.30 pm that a person urinated publicly at gate number-6 in the departure area of Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to police, Khan seemed to be in a drunken condition he created a nuisance at a public place by screaming and abusing other people.

He was scheduled to depart to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, they said.

Khan was examined at the Safdarjung Hospital and was found to have consumed alcohol, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

A case under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at IGI Airport and Khan was arrested. He was later released on a bail bond, the DCP said.

Drunk Flyer Urinates on Co-Flyer

Earlier, one drunken man allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India and arrested him from Bengaluru on Saturday. The accused was arrested from Bengaluru. A court later sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published: January 11, 2023, 13:46 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 14:31 IST
