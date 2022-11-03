When AAP Was Not in Power in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal Had All Solutions to Fight Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi’s air quality is nearing the hazardous level with smog witnessed on Thursday morning amid incidents of stubble burning continuing in Punjab. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that air pollution was a problem being faced by all north Indian states, and blamed the Centre for not finding a solution.

Interestingly, in an old video, Kejriwal is seen asking then Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Centre to give timelines to stop stubble burning. He is seen asking the three stakeholders to make technology and machines available to the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. He even said Delhiites were “specifically" asking the three stakeholders about the timelines on stopping farm fires.

During an event organised by a news publication a few years ago, Kejriwal had stressed about the initiative by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government where residents of Delhi could send pictures of waste being burnt in any part of the city to the authorities who would take action against the culprits. He also asked the people to take pictures of those driving the “polluting vehicle" with the number plate and send them to the government. He even mentioned about vacuum cleaning on Delhi roads by the PWD authorities. “Rajghat and Badarpur thermal power stations have been producing very little power. So, the department has been told to make an alternative arrangement. And both these power stations are being shut down in Delhi," he had said.

Advertisement

Kejriwal also mentioned that Delhi petrol pumps have been connected to the central server and control room, which will ensure that the actual readings of pollution levels of the vehicle are recorded.

Aside from this, the AAP chief even pointed out that his government would begin implementing Euro VI standards on emissions from February 1, 2017 as against the Centre’s initiative from 2019 to combat the rising levels of pollution.

New Delhi became the first city to switch from BS-IV grade fuels to BS-VI (equivalent to fuel meeting Euro VI emission norms) in April, 2018.

Advertisement

In another press conference, Kejriwal had called upon all states governments to come together to ensure stubble is not burnt. He mentioned how stubble could be used to produce coal, gas, fertilisers, cardboard, which could help flourish several other industries, thereby, generating employment. “Stubble has become a liability. We need to convert it into an opportunity. The challenge is whether we have the political will (to do it) or do we have to play politics on the issue," he had said.

Read all the Latest India News here