When India's First People’s Government was Formed in West Bengal’s East Midnapore During British Rule

On the 73th Republic Day, as the nation celebrates the day when India’s Constitution came into effect and it became a sovereign state, the first people’s government was established in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district amidst sloganeering of ‘British, Leave India!’ during the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Several independent governments, called ‘Mahabharatiya United States Independent Government’, were formed across the country, including Satara in Maharashtra, Balia in Uttar Pradesh and Tamralipta in West Bengal in 1942.

The Tamluk subdivision of undivided Midnapore district formed the Tamralipta national government on December 17, 1942, which lasted for about two years till August 31, 1944. Following Mahatma Gandhi’s suggestion, Congress leaders had to dissolve the Tamralipta national government in 1944.

Satish Chandra Samanta was the first supreme leader of the Tamralipta national government during the 1942 Quit India Movement against the British Raj. Tamralipta is significant as no other government had the honour of running an independent government for two years under the British Rule.

The land of undivided Midnapore has always been a place of freedom movement. The flames of the Quit India Movement spread like wildfire across Midnapore, ordinary people joined the movement, and the Congress leaders of the Tamluk subdivision decided to take over the British police stations. On September 29, 1942, many were killed in the operation.

