When is Diwali 2021? Start and End Day, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Deepavali or Diwali is an ancient Hindu festival of lights that is celebrated all over India. Below we find out when this festival will be celebrated this year celebrated, how it begins and concludes and what are the rituals and significance of this joyous annual festival.

DIWALI 2021: START & END DATES

The term Deepavali or Dipavali refers to the Sanskrit word “Dipa" which means lamp, lantern or simply light, both in a literal and symbolic sense. In most Indian households, small clay lamps or “Diyas" are lit using oil-soaked cotton. Usually, Diwali begins twenty days after Dussehra or Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja and continues for five days.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festival, while Bhai Dooj marks its conclusion. This year, the five-day celebrations begin with Dhanteras on November 2 and end on November 6. Diwali itself falls on November 4.

DIWALI 2021: SHUBH MUHURAT

Diwali celebrations begin on the day of the new moon of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika. Lakshmi Puja also falls on November 4 and is part of the Diwali celebrations. The Shubh Muhurat or auspicious timing of Diwali for 2021 begins with the rituals of Lakshmi Puja on November 4, 2021. The timings vary among cities. In New Delhi, the Lakshmi Puja Muhurat is from 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM.

DIWALI 2021: PUJA VIDHI

Puja Vidhi refers to the manner of worship. During Diwali, Lord Ganesha and the goddess Lakshmi are worshipped. Lakshmi, considered the goddess of prosperity and wealth, is offered sweets such as halwa, kheer and dumplings called “Modak."

People fast on this day and pray for the spirits of their ancestors and their house gods. Following the puja ceremony, people light oil lamps to ward off evil spirits and then burst crackers.

DIWALI 2021: SIGNIFICANCE

Diwali celebrates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and his return to Ayodhya with his wife Sita after a long, 14-year exile. The day is a symbolic celebration of the victory of good over evil and of light over darkness.

