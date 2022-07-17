Whenever Chinese Aircraft Come Close to LAC We Take 'Appropriate Measures', Says IAF Chief

Even as the 16th round of high-level military talks between India and China begins, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Sunday that air activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is being continuously monitored and that whenever the IAF detects any Chinese aircraft approaching the friction points, appropriate measures are taken.

A Chinese aircraft breached the Indian LAC and flew over the friction points for a few minutes in the last week of June. The PLAAF fighter was detected by Indian radars, and Indian fighters were launched to repel or intercept it, reports said.

“Air activity across LAC is continuously monitored by us. Whenever we find Chinese aircraft coming a little too close to the LAC, then, we take appropriate measures by scrambling our fighters and putting our systems on high alert. This has deterred them," the IAF chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in an interview.

The IAF chief also commented on the Agnipath scheme, saying his force has received over 7.5 lakh applications under the new scheme, demonstrating the youth’s “desire" to join the armed forces.

Chaudhari also addressed the “challenge" of completing the selection process on time, which the forces had set as the deadline for the scheme’s launch in December.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also discussed Air Force Day, which is observed on October 8 each year, and stated that the IAF will hold the Parade at various locations across the country.

“Air Force Day Parade this year will be held in Chandigarh. PM’s vision was to take major events out of Delhi. Keeping with PM’s vision and our idea of showing IAF’s prowess to the youth of the nation we decided to shift the venue of the Parade to a new location every year, this year we have selected Chandigarh," he said.

