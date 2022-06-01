Where Modern Meets Traditional: Tirupati's Railway Station Redevelopment Project Back on Track

Tirupati, one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites with the temple of Lord Venkateswara atop the Tirumala Hills, is all set to get a revamped and modernised railway station after a nod from the Ministry of Railways. True to the cultural history and significance of the place, the architectural style of the redevelopment project is inspired by the Dravidian style of temple architecture.

Putting the redevelopment plan to make Tirupati a world-class railway station on the fast track, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted that all contracts for the same had been awarded.

With the purpose of reinforcing a sense of belongingness, the structure follows a tapering oblong form with the elevation elements acting as a monumental gatehouse tower, similar to the Gopuram. The ground level boasts of richly decorated wooden doors that provide access.

The intent behind following the iconic architectural style of the building structures is to create a landmark in the heart of the city that is being developed as one of the smart cities of India.

Sculptures will also be installed in and around the station premises as per the aesthetic context of the space, inspired by temple art. The project not only includes state-of-the-art architecture but also integrates technology and builds in sustainability strategies such as wind-generated electric power and solar cell panels for lighting solutions.

The arcade will be installed with solar panels which will not only utilise the solar energy but also absorb heat, making the plaza cool and pleasant.

The project to redevelop the Tirupati railway station as a ‘World Class hub’ was announced in September 2019 with a deadline of 2023. However, the project faced challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was subsequently delayed.

The redevelopment of Tirupati station is being undertaken by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a government agency for the development of unused land, with the involvement of private players. The project will be developed on a PPP model.​

