While Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor', Ban on BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel Vehicles Likely to be Lifted

Delhi-NCR continues to witness bad air as the capital recorded air quality in the ‘Very Poor’ category once again on Monday morning with and Air Quality Index (AQI) of 309, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The NCR region also recorded ‘Very Poor’ air quality with Noida recording an AQI of 344. Gurugram’s AQI stood at 290 in the ‘Poor’ category at 8 am this morning.

Meanwhile, Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 375, Lodhi Road recorded 256, Delhi Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 306 while Mathura road recorded an AQI of 316, Pusa recorded an AQI of 293, as per ANI. The AQI at Delhi University stood at 325 while IIT Delhi stood at 350.

AQI from 0 to 100 is considered as ‘good’, 100 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 200 to 300 is ‘poor’, 300 to 400 is ‘very poor’ and 400 to 500 or above is considered ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is likely to take a decision on the curbs on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers on Monday. A meeting is likely to be held to decide whether restrictions should continue, an official said.

“The restrictions were in place till November 13 and they have not been extended yet. The AQI (air quality index) has been stable in the last four days in the capital. There is a meeting to discuss what needs to be done," an official said.

During a review meeting last week, the Delhi government’s transport department had decided that the curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days instead of a knee-jerk reaction.

“BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan," Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said last Monday.

The plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital was banned on November 7. The decision was taken under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) owing to rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

The transport department, in an order, had said the vehicles found plying in violation of the rule will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000. However, vehicles deployed for emergency services, and government and election-related work were exempted from the ban.

