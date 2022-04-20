WHO And India Joining Hands May Be Just What The Doctor Ordered for Traditional Medicine Practices

From using artificial intelligence to applying data analytics, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Narendra Modi government in India are set to change the perception of alternative medicines across the globe, say observers.

The move is expected to boost lesser-known alternative medicinal practices on a global scale such as African traditional medicine, Arab and Islamic medicines, and Chinese healing practices.

Makeover

Often targeted by experts of modern medicine as “pseudoscientific" practices, the alternative medicines and therapies are getting ready for a makeover under which WHO will promote the safe and effective use of traditional medicines by regulating, researching, and integrating the products, practitioners, and practices into health systems, where appropriate.

Prompted by the outbreak of Covid-19, the UN health agency has decided to separately focus on the growth of traditional and ancient medicinal practices followed across cultures and religions.

As per the WHO’s estimates, around 80% of the world’s population uses traditional medicines. Until now, 170 WHO member states have reported the use of traditional medicines, and their top priority request to the agency is for “evidence, data, standards and regulatory frameworks".

To fulfil the vision, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with World Health Organization director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, officially launched the first-of-its-kind WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Not only ayurveda, unani, siddha or sowa-rigpa, but the institute will also focus on traditional medicines and therapies used across the globe, such as African traditional medicine, Arab and Islamic medicines, and Chinese healing practices.

It will also conduct further studies to collect evidence on the work mechanisms of popular therapies such as osteopathy, chiropractic, acupuncture, nuad thai, tuina, naturopathy, and homoeopathy.

Healing touch

While Indians are familiar with traditional practices such as naturopathy, acupuncture, and homoeopathy, the GCTM will create more familiarity with other local and regional practices too, such as osteopathy, an alternative therapy, which is practised by physical manipulation of the body’s muscle tissue and bones, and tuina, which is a Chinese practice of pinch and pull.

“The whole world will come to India’s Jamnagar and India will go to the whole world," Ghebreyesus told the audience during the official launch of the project in Gujarat on Tuesday. It essentially means that while India will become a hub of all the research and knowledge across traditional medicines and therapies, the move will also help the country in promoting as well as strengthening its own ancient therapies such as yoga and ayurveda.

The move, in which India has been selected as the first and the only country to date where the WHO will establish a global centre, has been hailed as a huge achievement and puts India in a leading position to drive the trend.

“It is one of the biggest achievements of India to lead the global consortium on traditional medicines. India will become the driving force for mainstreaming the traditional medicine for universal health coverage and creation of evidence-based integrative practices," said Bhushan Patwardhan, member of India’s GCTM task force, and chairman of AYUSH ministry R&D task force on Covid-19.

How GCTM plans to reshape alternative medicines, therapies

Primarily, the objective is to continue with the practices where ‘evidence’ of efficacy can be established. For instance, the WHO intends to conduct reviews with its own science division.

Apart from involving reputed organisations such as the Lancet Commission, the WHO also plans the Cochrane Collaboration which is a not-for-profit organisation that helps in preparing, maintaining, and promoting the accessibility of systematic reviews of the effects of healthcare interventions.

Secondly, the GCTM will encourage the use of data and analytics. For instance, to update the global surveys on traditional medicines.

It also plans to use innovation and technology such as by using artificial intelligence for mapping the trends around alternative medicines, patents, developing and updating apps, and linking to the WHO’s innovation hub among other ideas.

Centre to be ready in 2024

The institute, Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), which aims to catalyse ancient wisdom and modern science, will be built on a 35-acre piece of land in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The site was approved by the WHO and UN Department of Safety and Security site assessments.

With the official launch on the site, the construction of the GCTM will kickstart in May, according to top sources.

“It will take around two years for the centre to get fully established," said a source, while adding that, meanwhile, the GCTM will operate from the interim office at Jamnagar’s Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), an institute of national importance.

“From the interim office, the decisions for the establishment of the WHO’s management systems will be taken along with decisions on human resources followed by recruitment. The critical things will start after a few more months," he added.

Within 2022-2023, according to the official, “A concrete plan of action will be discussed and established."

As the lead investor in the WHO’s GCTM, India has committed an estimated $250 million to support the centre’s establishment, infrastructure, and operations.

“This includes 35 acres of land in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, for a new building and premises in 2024, an interim office, and support for the GCTM operational costs with a 10-year commitment," according to a WHO press statement.

