WHO Approves Hyderabad-based Biological E as Additional Manufacturing site for Janssen/J&J Covid Vaccine

WHO approves Biological E Limited as additional manufacturing site for Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E has received WHO approval to be an additional manufacturing site for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: June 22, 2022, 11:32 IST

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E has received WHO approval to be an additional manufacturing site for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

Congratulating the pharma company over the same, the US embassy in India tweeted, “Congratulations to @biological_e on its @WHO approval as an additional manufacturing site for the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine!"

“Great progress for the Quad Vaccine and #USIndiaHealth partnerships through US technical support and @DFCgov financing," the tweet further said.

Biological E, the manufacturer of Corbevax vaccine, has an alliance with Johnson & Johnson on the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.

The national drugs controller had in April this year cleared children as young as 5 years old to be vaccinated with Biological E’s Corbevax.

While Hyderabad-based Biological E is manufacturer of  Corbevax, the beginnings of the vaccine can be traced to the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston, Texas. The school had been working on recombinant protein vaccines for coronaviruses SARS and MERS for a decade.

first published: June 22, 2022, 11:31 IST