WHO Board Nominates Chief Tedros for May Re-election

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is all but guaranteed a second term after a procedural vote Tuesday made him the sole nominee ahead of a leadership vote in May.

“I’d like to congratulate Dr Tedros for your nomination as the DG (director-general) for an additional period of five years, as from 16th August 2022," Patrick Amoth, head of the WHO’s 34-member executive board, said after a secret-ballot nomination vote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.